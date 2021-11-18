$750 Million Lawsuit Filed Against Travis Scott, Drake, Others in Astroworld Tragedy

A lawsuit seeking $750 million in damages was filed on behalf of 125 victims in the Astroworld tragedy in Houston naming Travis Scott, Drake, Apple, Live Nation, and others in the suit, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Additionally, the suit names security firms Contemporary Services Corp., Apex Security and Valle Security Texas, and ParaDocs, the firm contracted to provide medical services at the festival. It also names Scott’s record label Epic and his own Cactus Jack imprint, the Harris County Sports & Convention Corp., which operates NRG Park.

Tony Buzbee, a Houston attorney, filed the suit on Monday and it includes the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta, one of the 10 people who died at the festival.

“When Axel collapsed, he was trampled by those fighting to prevent themselves from being crushed,” the suit claims. “As he lay there under a mass of humanity, dying, the music played and streamed on—for almost forty minutes.”

Buzbee’s suit alleges that “large groups presumably comprised of ‘sickos’ [Scott fans] outnumber the requested number of police and are already rushing the gates and dismantling barricades. Police begin discussing the possibility of shutting down lots and entrances to try and control access to the event.”

“HPD [Houston Police Department] is requesting buses to move the detainees due to the sheer number of unruly individuals,” the suit continued. “Keeping them detained on-site requires resources to be pulled away from other crowd control measures. It is clear that the security personnel and police presence were grossly overwhelmed.”

In the suit, Buzbee alleges that Drake was aware of previous incidents at Scott’s concerts.

“When [Drake] accepted [Scott’s] invitation to perform at Astroworld 2021, Drake was well aware of the damage [Scott] had caused at his shows in the past,” the suit reads. “Drake was also well aware of the anticipated size and volatility of the crowd, and the likelihood of incitement.”

On top of this latest lawsuit, dozens more have been filed on behalf of injured and deceased concertgoers, as EBONY previously reported.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump recently announced the filing of a lawsuit on behalf of the family of Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old who was the 10th victim to succumb from injuries suffered at the festival.

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” Crump said in a statement. “This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration.”