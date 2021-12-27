|At Least 8 People Killed in a Suicide Bomb Attack in the Congo|Wanda Young, Former Lead Singer of the Marvelettes, Passes Away at 78|Former NFL Player Vincent Jackson’s Death Caused by Chronic Alchohol Use|Recap: the ‘Insecure’ Finale, What It Meant to Black Women|Introducing the World’s First A.I. Woman of Color|Public Enemy and Defend Brooklyn Dropped an Exclusive Collection on Rue 21|Areva Martin Shares Tips for Overcoming Workplace Obstacles in 2022|South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu Passes Away at 90|12 Black Christmas Movies to Check Out During the Holidays|Kwanzaa and Christmas—the Importance of Cultural Tradition

At Least 8 People Killed in a Suicide Bomb Attack in the Congo

The site of a suicide bomb attack in Beni, northeast Democratic Republic of the Congo. Image: Zanem Nety Zaidi/Xinhua via Getty Images.

At least 8 people were killed at a restaurant after a suicide bomber struck a restaurant in the city of Beni in the Democratic Republic of Congo, CNN reports. Two women and a teenage girl were among those killed in the explosion.

According to a Beni security official, the explosion took place at INBOX bar at a Christmas celebration.

Patrick Muyaya, a government spokesperson, said that 20 other people were wounded in the blast.

The region where the blast took place happened where Congolese and Ugandan forces are currently engaged in a campaign against suspected Islamists.

“The suicide bomber, prevented by security guards from entering a crowded bar, activated the bomb at the entrance of the bar,” the regional governor’s spokesman, Gen. Ekenge Sylvain said in a statement.

In a radio broadcast, Narcisse Muteba Kashale, mayor of Beni, asked residents to stay home.

Sylvain also noted that the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a group that supports the Islamic State, have established a “sleeper cell” in Beni to target citizens, but he did not provide any supporting evidence that connects the group to the blast.

See Also
A Black Couple Enlist Their White Friend to Pose As the Owner of Their Home to Receive a Higher Appraisal Value

Since the end of November, the Congo and Uganda have been in a military conflict against the ADF, with Uganda sending thousands of troops across the border and launching strikes against their bases. According to officials, they hold the group responsible for numerous bombings in the region.

President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo said in a statement on Saturday that he “strongly condemns” the “odious” attack.

In June, two explosions went off at a Catholic church and at a busy intersection in Beni. Other than the suspected bomber, no one else was killed during those explosions.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!