|This Startup Is On A Mission to Destigmatize Vaginal Health|Woman to Woman: Political Pioneers Who Empower Us|Regina King Will Be Co-Chairing the 2022 MET Gala|The Block Is Hot: All the Green Finery from St. Patrick’s Day|A Bank in Arizona Called the Police on a Black Man Who Attempted to Deposit a Check|Howard University Faculty Threaten to Strike Over Working Conditions|Marcus Scribner Embraces a New Chapter as ‘Black-ish’ Ends|DJ D-Nice Collabs With LVMH for the Second Anniversary of ‘Club Quarantine’|State Officials in Tennessee Are Attempting to Takeover a Black Town|Shalanda Young Becomes the First Black Woman to Head the Office of Management and Budget

A Bank in Arizona Called the Police on a Black Man Who Attempted to Deposit a Check

Image: Screenshot of 12 News video.

The police were called on a Black man who attempted to deposit a $3,200 check at a local bank in Apache Junction, Arizona, 12 News reports.

Almond Brewer said that that bank manager said that his check was fake and called the authorities.

The bank later admitted that the authenticity of the check was “inconclusive” but failed to inform the police when they called 911. 

Brewer said he recently sold a boat to a woman on Facebook Marketplace and she paid with a check. His own bank told him to take the check to the woman’s bank to access the funds faster.

When he gave the information to the teller, he noticed that she “kind of looked surprised.”  

According to the report, the Pinal County Federal Credit Union said that the bank manager called 911 after verifying the check through a 3rd party system. Also, the manager was able to contact the customer who wrote the check and verified it as the officers were on their way to the bank.

Footage from police bodycams shows that the officers weren’t aware that the check had already been verified for at least10 minutes.  

“It was just, ‘oh, you know, Black guy, locks in his hair, tattoos, came on a Harley, you know, let’s assume the worst,’” Brewer said.

“Why embarrass somebody like that? Why, you know, make them feel less than a man,” he asked.

Officials from the bank claimed that the check had “red flags” such as “an old credit union logo along with a routing and account number that didn’t match their member’s information.”

Matthew Whitaker, the owner of Diamond Strategies LLC which trains financial institutions on how to deescalate situations, noted that the bank should have first called their customer before contacting the police. 

“That person could’ve been called immediately before anyone called the police,” Whitaker said. “So why escalate that at that point?” “He [Brewer] was racially profiled.”

Brewer described the incident as “traumatizing.”

“I haven’t been inside a bank since,” Brewer said.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.