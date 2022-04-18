|The Best Looks From Coachella 2022, So Far|A Black-Owned Construction Company Is Responsible for Removing Confederate Statues Across the South|Tanzania’s First Female President Has a Bold Vision for Her Country|Inventor Helen M. Dowdell Is on a Quest to Achieve Physical Accessibility for All|Interior Designer Brigette Romanek Launched a Luxe Lighting Collection|U.S. Olympian Allyson Felix Will Retire After the 2022 Season|Hip Hop Legend DJ Kay Slay Passes Away at 55|Janelle Monáe’s New Book ‘The Memory Librarian’ Challenges Us to Merge Afro-Futurism With Our Consciousness|Keisha Lance Bottoms Says She Was Refused Service at a Restaurant for Wearing Leggings|The 10 ‘Greenest’ Cars to Buy This Year for Every Budget

A Black-Owned Construction Company Is Responsible for Removing Confederate Statues Across the South

confederate-statue-robert-e-lee
Image:Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Team Henry Enterprises, a Black construction company owned by Devon Henry, has been responsible for removing numerous confederate statues, the New York Times reports.

So far, Team Henry Enterprises has removed 72 monuments. Henry’s enterprise is regarded as the top choice to remove the relics of the confederacy in Virginia and other parts of the South. Additionally, Team Henry Enterprises has been awarded more than $100 million in federal contracts for its construction expertise.

While the company’s removal work has been championed by many, Henry and his team have been targeted by a pro-confederate contingent.

Henry said that since he’s received threats for removing the the Confederate statues, he now carries a firearm and often wears a bulletproof vest while carrying out his work.

“You start thinking, Damn, was it worth it?” Henry said. “But then there are moments; my daughter, in her interview for college, said I was her hero.”

The racist monuments removal by a Black man and his company are believed to be fulfilling a prophecy that was first given in 1890.

John Mitchell Jr., the editor of The Richmond Planet, a noted Black newspaper, wrote about how a Black man would eventually be the cause of the statue’s demise. “He put up the Lee monument, and should the time come, will be there to take it down,” Mitchell wrote.

Following the death of George Floyd, protesters swarmed the streets of Richmond in response to the unjust killing. In the aftermath of the events, Virginia’s Gov. Ralph Northam called for the removal of Lee’s statue.

“Nobody would take this job,” said Clark Mercer, the former chief of staff to Northam. “Some of the folks who were asked to take it down were pretty overtly racist with their comments back.”

Henry talked to his family and his staff about the proposal. He recalled that a New Orleans contractor who agreed to remove city monuments had his car destroyed in a fire, and a rally to protest that city’s plan to take down its own statue of Lee led to violent encounters.

After accepting the contract, Henry’s company began taking down “other Confederate statues, cannons, and assorted items from Richmond over the next nine days.”

Eventually, they removed Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, including the Lee statue, and the deconstructed the pedestals on which the statues once sat. The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia now houses the dismantled pieces from the Richmond statues.

Henry credits his success to the lessons he learned from his mother, Freda Thornton.

Thorton went from an entry-level position at McDonald’s to owning five fast-food franchises, and passed on the principles of hard work and achievement to her son.

“I prayed the whole time,” she said. “I thought about my dad. I thought about the people—the shoulders that Devon stood on, to do the job he was doing.”

To commemorate his team’s work, Henry plans on selling custom-made NFTs depicting 13 of the statues and other artifacts that his team took down. He will donate the money from the sales to social justice organizations. 

“They can’t erase what we’ve done,” he said.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.