|H.E.R. Announces 2022 ‘Back of My Mind’ Tour Dates|Kardea Brown Shares A Plant-Based Soul Food Recipe Your Family Will Love|Women in Charge: WarnerMedia’s Karen Horne Discusses Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Hollywood|Mali Armed Forces Have Reportedly Killed Over 200 Civilians|A California Law That Required Minority Representation on Corporate Boards Was Overturned|How the ‘Chaos to Calm’ Professional Organizers Revamped Kirk Franklin’s Fridge|A Day in the Life: Alikay Naturals Founder Rochelle Graham Offers a Glimpse Into the Balancing Act of Mompreneurship|Three Republican Senators to Vote in Favor of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Nomination|Editor’s Pick: Use This Card Game To Liven Up Your Next Gathering|From Africa to America: Wizkid’s Got the Range

A California Law That Required Minority Representation on Corporate Boards Was Overturned

white-male-board-of-directors
Image: Laurence Mouton/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

On Friday, a Los Angeles judge ruled that a California law that mandated corporations to diversify their boards with members from certain racial, ethnic or LGBTQ+ groups is unconstitutional, the Associated Press reports.

The case was brought by Judicial Watch, a conservative legal group that sought a permanent injunction against the measure that was signed into law last year. The ruling does not give an explanation of the judge’s decision.

Before the judge’s ruling, corporate boards of publicly-traded companies with an executive office in California were required to have a member from an underrepresented community, which included “LGBTQ+, Black, Latino, Asian, Native American or Pacific Islander.

Judge Terry Green wrote in his decision that the state Legislature failed to consider other options to foster diversity on boards before establishing a mandate.

“If demographically homogeneous boards are a problem, then heterogenous boards are the immediate and obvious solution,” he wrote. “But that doesn’t mean the Legislature can skip directly to mandating heterogenous boards.”

According to the lawsuit, the mandate violated the state’s constitutional equal protection clause.

Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch President, said in a statement that the decision “declared unconstitutional one of the most blatant and significant attacks in the modern era on constitutional prohibitions against discrimination.”

In response, the state argued that the measure didn’t “discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education, or public contracting.”

Since the law was enacted, no companies were fined and no tax dollars were used to enforce the measure. The state law, which was enacted in 2020, required corporations to make the quota by the end of last year by adding a seat or filling a vacant one.

In March, a “Diversity on Boards” report that was issued by the secretary of state found that about 300 out of some 700 corporations had complied. Half of the corporations decline to file the required disclosure statement.

The law was expected to be challenged by conservatives who viewed it as a discriminatory quota, just as they did a 2018 law that required a woman director on corporate boards.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who signed the bill into law, noted that it was critical for minorities to have representation on influential corporations in the state.

“When we talk about racial justice, we talk about empowerment, we talk about power, and we need to talk about seats at the table,” Newsom said.

.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.