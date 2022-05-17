A Chicago Man is Charged With Threatening Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx

A Chicago man has been charged with hate crimes after allegedly making threats to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx in an email, the Chicago SunTimes reports.

Christopher Tatlock is currently facing two counts of a hate crime and three counts of threatening a public official.

According to the report, on May 4, Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office and prosecutors believe that Tatlock sent an email to Foxx threatening to shoot and hang her. They also believe he sent a similar email to Mayor Lightfoot.

With the help of the Chicago Police Department, investigators said they were able to trace the emails back to Tatlock.

“There is no room in our society for hate and violence, and we must condemn such actions in the strongest terms possible,” Raoul said in a statement. “My office will work to hold accountable anyone who threatens the physical safety of any resident of our state—regardless of the position they hold.”

Tatlock’s bond was set at $5,000 and he was ordered to submit to electronic home monitoring and to surrender his FOID card as well as all firearms in his possession.

Also, he’s prohibited from contacting Lightfoot, Foxx, or their families, and from using email.

Tatlock is scheduled to appear in court on May 20 at the Skokie Courthouse.