A Fan Reportedly Assaulted Chris Paul’s Family During Sunday’s Playoff Game

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul claims that a fan assaulted his family at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas on Sunday, Yahoo Sports reports.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported Paul’s mother, Robin, had “hands put on her by Dallas fans” during the game.

A source familiar with Chris Paul's tweet after Game 4 told ESPN that Paul's mother had hands put on her by Dallas fans and Paul's wife was also pushed. To make matters worse, Paul's kids witnessed it. "They felt very unsafe," the source said. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 8, 2022

Also, Paul’s wife, Jada, was reportedly pushed in the altercation, in front of their two kids who were at the game, which made them feel “very unsafe.” According to reports, Jada reportedly was followed up the arena steps when she left.

Addressing the matter, Paul took to Twitter shortly after his Suns’ loss in Game 4 to the Dallas Mavericks on Mother’s Day.

His tweet read, “Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….f**k that!!”

Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….fuck that!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) May 8, 2022

The Mavericks released a statement after the game and said the fan was “swiftly removed” from the game following the incident.

“The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the statement read. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.

Game 5 of the series airs live on May 10 on TNT at 10:00 PM EST.