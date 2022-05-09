|Keisha Lance Bottoms Reflects on Writing EBONY’s May Cover Story on Viola Davis|Try These Virtual Mental Health Platforms for On-Demand Support|Angela Bassett Receives Honorary Doctorate From Old Dominion University|An Anonymous Donor Paid Off $300K in Student Loan Debt for Wiley College’s Class of 2022|Telfar’s Sold-Out Duffle Bag Will Be Restocked This Friday—Get It While You Can|Ncuti Gatwa to Become the First Black Lead in ‘Doctor Who’|A Fan Reportedly Assaulted Chris Paul’s Family During Sunday’s Playoff Game|Johnnie A. Jones Sr., a Prominent Civil Rights Attorney and World War II Veteran, Passes Away at 102|Atlanta Honored Mary J. Blige With Her Own Day|This Black-Owned Brand’s All-Natural Pancake Mix Makes for Guilt-Free Brunching

Chris-paul-5922
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images.
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul claims that a fan assaulted his family at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas on Sunday, Yahoo Sports reports.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported Paul’s mother, Robin, had “hands put on her by Dallas fans” during the game.

Also, Paul’s wife, Jada, was reportedly pushed in the altercation, in front of their two kids who were at the game, which made them feel “very unsafe.” According to reports, Jada reportedly was followed up the arena steps when she left.

Addressing the matter, Paul took to Twitter shortly after his Suns’ loss in Game 4 to the Dallas Mavericks on Mother’s Day.

His tweet read, “Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….f**k that!!”

The Mavericks released a statement after the game and said the fan was “swiftly removed” from the game following the incident.

“The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the statement read. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.

Game 5 of the series airs live on May 10 on TNT at 10:00 PM EST.

