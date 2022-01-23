|A Loving Mother and Son Photo Album: Regina King and Ian Alexander Jr. Through the Years|Dionne Warwick Reflects on Unusual First Meeting With the Late Sidney Poitier|Regina King Confirms Son Ian Alexander Jr.’s Death|Rep. Jamaal Bowman Arrested During Voting Rights Protest Outside US Capitol|Naomi Campbell Honors André Leon Talley With Heartfelt Tribute|EBONY Rundown: Rapper Kevin Gates Reveals Near-Suicide Experience, Sister of Slain Officer Sues Facebook, and More|Tessa Thompson Is the New Face of Armani Beauty|Everett Lee, the First Black Conductor on Broadway, Passes Away at 105|Get Ready to Energize Your Day with EBONY’s Morning Mindset Series with Tai Beauchamp|Rep. Hank Johnson Calls Senate ‘Racist,’ Accuses Rep. Chip Roy of Endorsing White Power

A Loving Mother and Son Photo Album: Regina King and Ian Alexander Jr. Through the Years

Image: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The bond between mother and child is one of innumerable measure and entirely pure. At its core, this connection is one of the most strongest displays of love. For many of us, it is often our first introductions to being unconditionally cared for and cherished.

On Friday, January 21st, 2022, it was announced that Ian “Desdune” Alexander Jr., son of Regina King and record producer Ian Alexander Sr., has passed away as a result of suicide. This news comes two days after his 26th Birthday this past Wednesday. King confirmed his passing and briefly eulogized her only child by saying “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.” The news was first reported by LoveBScott.

We are fortunate to live in a time where such significant displays with those we love are documented for us to hold onto forever. In this photoessay, we reflect and pay homage to the loving nature of Regina King and her son Ian Alexander Jr. as seen over the past two decades.

Regina King, Ian Alexander Jr. and former husband, Ian Alexander Sr., 2001. Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc./Getty Images
Regina and Ian in 2019 at an LACMA Gala event. Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA
Regina King and Ian Alexander Jr. attend the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. Image: Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images
Regina King and her son Ian at The Magic Castle in 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Image: Tiffany Rose/WireImage/Getty Images
Regina King and son during “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous” Premiere. Image: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images
The two arrived at the 2007 NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
“Daddy Day Care” Premiere in 2003. Image: Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images
Regina King and son pose for a flick at the Playstation(r) Parlor. Image: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic/Bragman Nyman Cafarelli/ Getty Images
The actress and son attend the 18th Annual Race To Erase MS Event at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in 2011. Image: Barry King/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Regina King, Ian Alexander Sr. and Ian Alexander, Jr. during Legally Blonde 2 Red, White & Blonde screening. Image: RJ Capak/WireImage/Getty Images
Mom and son attend Gap 1969 event in 2011. Image: Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images
Regina King and son Ian during 2005 Teen Choice Awards. Image: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images
Regina King and Ian during HBO’s “Luxury Lounge” at the 55th Annual Emmy Awards. Image: Amy Graves/WireImage/Getty Images
The mom and son duo attend 2012 NBA Baller Beats For Xbox 360 VMA Lounge After Party in 2012. Image: Paul Redmond/FilmMagic/Getty Images
