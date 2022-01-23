A Loving Mother and Son Photo Album: Regina King and Ian Alexander Jr. Through the Years

The bond between mother and child is one of innumerable measure and entirely pure. At its core, this connection is one of the most strongest displays of love. For many of us, it is often our first introductions to being unconditionally cared for and cherished.
On Friday, January 21st, 2022, it was announced that Ian “Desdune” Alexander Jr., son of Regina King and record producer Ian Alexander Sr., has passed away as a result of suicide. This news comes two days after his 26th Birthday this past Wednesday. King confirmed his passing and briefly eulogized her only child by saying “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.” The news was first reported by LoveBScott.
We are fortunate to live in a time where such significant displays with those we love are documented for us to hold onto forever. In this photoessay, we reflect and pay homage to the loving nature of Regina King and her son Ian Alexander Jr. as seen over the past two decades.