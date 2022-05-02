|Best Moments From the 2022 Met Gala|The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet|The Best Met Gala Red Carpet Looks Throughout the Years|What I’m Buying the Moms in My Life for Mother’s Day|The Nonprofit District MotherHUED Connects and Empowers Black Mothers Nationwide|Journalists of Color Come Together for Inaugural Politics & Inclusion Dinner During White House Correspondents Weekend|HBO’s ‘Winning Time’ Breakout Star Quincy Isaiah Dishes on Playing the Great Magic Johnson|Nike Just Unveiled a Serena Williams Building at Its Main Headquarters Campus|Five London Police Officers Are Accused of Racially Profiling Two Black Athletes|Kevin Hart Introduces Gran Coramino, an Ultra-Premium Tequila Brand

A Michigan Man is Charged With Federal Hate Crimes After Allegedly Threatening Black Lives Matter Supporters

black-lives-matter-50122
Image: MUSTAFA HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

A Michigan man was charged with federal hate crimes after he allegedly threatened Black Lives Matter supporters by leaving handwritten notes and nooses around his community, NPR reports.

The Department of Justice said that Kenneth Pilon has been charged with “six counts of interfering with federally protected activities for incidents dating back to June and July 2020” during the nationwide protest after the murder of George Floyd.

According to the report, Pilon allegedly called at least nine Starbucks stores across Michigan, telling the employeesthat “the only good n***er is a dead n***er,” in reference to those that donned Black Lives Matter T-shirts. He’s also accused of telling one of the employees, “I’m gonna go out and lynch me a n*****.”

Additionally, Pilon allegedly left four nooses in several parking lots across Saginaw, Michigan, with notes attached that read, “An accessory to be worn with your ‘BLM’ T-shirt. Happy protesting!” Law enforcement said that the fifth noose was discovered inside a 7-Eleven in a beverage cooler.

“Specifically, Pilon intimidated and attempted to intimidate citizens from participating lawfully in speech and peaceful assembly opposing the denial of Black people’s right to enjoy police protection and services free from brutality,” the complaint said.

The FBI is currently investigating the case and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division is prosecuting the case.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.