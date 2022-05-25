Exclusive Photo & Video Montage: A Look Back at the Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death—New York

Marching and chanting,”The man who changed the world!” Brooklyn, New York’s memorial last year of the anniversary of George Floyd’s death lasted from day to evening. Videographer Kay Hickman was there to document it all for EBONY.
Videography by Kay Hickman for EBONY, May 25, 2021.
Gordon Parks once noted, “There is a chance for us to live in peace beneath these restless skies.” From Cadman Plaza to the Brooklyn Museum, revelers of all races drum up the spirit of justice and peace in the name of George Floyd.
Photographed in Brooklyn, New York for EBONY by Anthony Geathers, May 25, 2021.
