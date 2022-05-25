|Loews Hotels Launches ‘Summerfest’ Program With Curated Itineraries for A Stress-Free Trip|This Initiative’s Roundtable Renews Need for Support of Minority-Owned Small Businesses|D.C.’s Generation Hope Is Putting Teen Mothers on the Pathway to Brighter Futures|White House Addresses Decline in Mental Well-Being for Healthcare Workers|Through the Eyes of Black Fathers—Remembering George Floyd|Exclusive Photo & Video Montage: A Look Back at the Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death—New York|Exclusive Photo & Video Montage: A Look Back at the Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death—Minneapolis|At Least 19 Children, 2 Adults Killed After Deadly Shooting at Texas Elementary School|Motherhood Journeys: Emmy Award-Winning Reporter Darla Miles on Coping With Grief and Fertility Struggles|Mary J. Blige Makes the Cover of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential List

Marching and chanting,”The man who changed the world!” Brooklyn, New York’s memorial last year of the anniversary of George Floyd’s death lasted from day to evening. Videographer Kay Hickman was there to document it all for EBONY.

Videography by Kay Hickman for EBONY, May 25, 2021.

CADMAN PLAZA

Gordon Parks once noted, “There is a chance for us to live in peace beneath these restless skies.” From Cadman Plaza to the Brooklyn Museum, revelers of all races drum up the spirit of justice and peace in the name of George Floyd.

Photographed in Brooklyn, New York for EBONY by Anthony Geathers, May 25, 2021.

BROOKLYN MUSEUM

Photographed in Brooklyn, New York for EBONY by Anthony Geathers, May 25, 2021.

