Exclusive Photo & Video Montage: A Look Back at the Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death—Minneapolis

Last year videographer Dante Fornizy documented for EBONY the anniversary memorial of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, where the 46-year-old father of Gianna was killed. Love was poured into the day through speeches, art and poetry.
Video by Dante Fornizy for EBONY, May 25, 2021.
Early in the day, Visual Black Justice organized a day of art and love in honor of George Floyd as well the dedication of ribbons tied with the names of people killed at the hands of the police.
Photographed in Minneapolis for EBONY by Awa Mally, May 25, 2021.
Common and Sounds of Blackness headlined the event in George Floyd Square with the evening empowered by emotionally charged art and passionate numbers of people—artists to activists to everyday folk—dancing and gathering.