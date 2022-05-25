|Loews Hotels Launches ‘Summerfest’ Program With Curated Itineraries for A Stress-Free Trip|This Initiative’s Roundtable Renews Need for Support of Minority-Owned Small Businesses|D.C.’s Generation Hope Is Putting Teen Mothers on the Pathway to Brighter Futures|White House Addresses Decline in Mental Well-Being for Healthcare Workers|Through the Eyes of Black Fathers—Remembering George Floyd|Exclusive Photo & Video Montage: A Look Back at the Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death—New York|Exclusive Photo & Video Montage: A Look Back at the Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death—Minneapolis|At Least 19 Children, 2 Adults Killed After Deadly Shooting at Texas Elementary School|Motherhood Journeys: Emmy Award-Winning Reporter Darla Miles on Coping With Grief and Fertility Struggles|Mary J. Blige Makes the Cover of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential List

Exclusive Photo & Video Montage: A Look Back at the Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death—Minneapolis

Last year videographer Dante Fornizy documented for EBONY the anniversary memorial of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, where the 46-year-old father of Gianna was killed. Love was poured into the day through speeches, art and poetry.

Video by Dante Fornizy for EBONY, May 25, 2021.

DOWNTOWN EAST COMMONS

Early in the day, Visual Black Justice organized a day of art and love in honor of George Floyd as well the dedication of ribbons tied with the names of people killed at the hands of the police.

Photographed in Minneapolis for EBONY by Awa Mally, May 25, 2021.

GEORGE FLOYD SQUARE

Photographed in Minneapolis for EBONY by Awa Mally, May 25, 2021.

Common and Sounds of Blackness headlined the event in George Floyd Square with the evening empowered by emotionally charged art and passionate numbers of people—artists to activists to everyday folk—dancing and gathering.

