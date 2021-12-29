A South Carolina Restaurant Owner Has Donated Over 60 Cars to People in Need

A BBQ restaurant owner repairs cars to give away to members of his community in need, People reports.

Eliot Middleton, the owner of Middleton & Maker Village BBQ in Awendaw, whose generous works caught the attention of WLTX, the CBS affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina.

According to the station, Middleton created his own foundation to donate fixed cars to people who were without transportation.

“They now know that there’s somebody in the community that was looking out for them and cared for them to be able to carry on,” Middleton said.

To date, Middleton has given away over 60 cars and received almost 800 cars that had been donated at the time since his story went viral.

“My phone started exploding from all over the place,” Middleton told CBS News back in July.

“Whatever glowing feeling is inside me, it just transferred from that TV screen and went inside them,” he said, describing the response as “soul-soothing.”

Middleton said that because of the rural area, residents have limited or access to public transportation.

“There’s no public transportation,” Middleton said. “There’s no Ubers; there’s no taxis or nothing like that.”

Receiving so many donations made Middleton realize “with somebody pushing the iron, there’s going to be folks behind you pushing the iron too.”

During the holiday season, Middleton formed the Middleton’s Village to Village Foundation 12 Days of Christmas car giveaway, with a vehicle being donated each day.

“You have no idea how much this means to me,” Aziare Green, who received a 2006 Honda Civic during the giveaway,

“I’m so glad we were able to help,” Middleton replied.

Green, a single mother, will no longer need to “wait and borrow people’s cars” because of Middleton’s efforts.