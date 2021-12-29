|U.S. Lifts Travel Ban to South African Countries|A South Carolina Restaurant Owner Has Donated Over 60 Cars to People in Need|2021, the Year Black Athletes Gave Mental Health the Spotlight It Deserves|This Deck of Cards Inspires Good Deeds for the New Year|Black Maternal Health Draws Key Allies for the Movement|Anti-Abortion Activists ‘Claim’ Overall Concern for Black Lives|‘Fannie Lou Hamer’s America’ Highlights the Activist’s Vision for This Country|EBONY Rundown: CDC Reduces Isolation Time for People with COVID, and More|8 Stylish Puffer Jackets That’ll Keep You Warm|7 Motivational Mugs to Start Off Your Days Right in 2022

A South Carolina Restaurant Owner Has Donated Over 60 Cars to People in Need

From left: South Carolina restaurant owner and philanthropist Eliot Middleton, Akua Page, her friend Chris, and Desiree Middleton. Image: Instagram/middletonsvillage2village.

A BBQ restaurant owner repairs cars to give away to members of his community in need, People reports.

Eliot Middleton, the owner of Middleton & Maker Village BBQ in Awendaw, whose generous works caught the attention of WLTX, the CBS affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina.

According to the station, Middleton created his own foundation to donate fixed cars to people who were without transportation.

“They now know that there’s somebody in the community that was looking out for them and cared for them to be able to carry on,” Middleton said.

To date, Middleton has given away over 60 cars and received almost 800 cars that had been donated at the time since his story went viral.

“My phone started exploding from all over the place,” Middleton told CBS News back in July.

“Whatever glowing feeling is inside me, it just transferred from that TV screen and went inside them,” he said, describing the response as “soul-soothing.”  

Middleton said that because of the rural area, residents have limited or access to public transportation.

“There’s no public transportation,” Middleton said. “There’s no Ubers; there’s no taxis or nothing like that.” 

Receiving so many donations made Middleton realize “with somebody pushing the iron, there’s going to be folks behind you pushing the iron too.” 

See Also
EBONY Rundown: Babyface to End 7-Year Marriage, Texas Abortion Law Includes $10K Bounty, and More

During the holiday season, Middleton formed the Middleton’s Village to Village Foundation 12 Days of Christmas car giveaway, with a vehicle being donated each day.

“You have no idea how much this means to me,” Aziare Green, who received a 2006 Honda Civic during the giveaway, 

“I’m so glad we were able to help,” Middleton replied.

Green, a single mother, will no longer need to “wait and borrow people’s cars” because of Middleton’s efforts.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!