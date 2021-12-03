|EBONY Exclusive: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Discuss Family Dynamics in Their Netflix Thriller ‘True Story’|Aariel Maynor Arrested In Connection With the Killing of Jacqueline Avant|Should Sanders Be a ‘Prime Time’ Head Coaching Target for Major College Programs?|Black Friday: Getting to Know Celebrity Shoe Designer Taylor Dixon of Sunni Sunni|Kiesha Nix Becomes the First Black Woman Named Vice-President of Lakers Organization|Meagan Good Talks New Series ‘Harlem,’ Representation and Being More than Sexy|Child Star Jonshel Alexander, Who Co-Starred in ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild,’ Was Fatally Shot|Check Out Suzy Black NYC, the Black-Owned Luxury Lingerie Brand Bringing Sexy to All Sizes|Tracy Oliver, Meagan Good, and Grace Byers on Bringing ‘Harlem’ to Life|Celina Smith on Playing the Title Role in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’

Aariel Maynor Arrested In Connection With the Killing of Jacqueline Avant

Police have arrested Aariel Maynor in connection with the murder of philanthropist and former EBONY Fashion Fair model Jacqueline Avant, the wife of entertainment executive Clarence Avant, who was killed during a home invasion at their Beverly Hills home, CBS Los Angeles reports. 

After Avant was killed, police responded to another call at a home in nearby Hollywood, where they located Maynor. Responding to a call of a burglary on 6000 block of Graciosa Drive, at about 3:30, police found Maynor in the backyard of the home, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the foot.

Chief Mark Stainbrook of the Beverly Hills Police Department identified Maynor as the prime suspect when his vehicle was captured on numerous surveillance videos heading eastbound out of the city following the shooting of Avant.

Neighbors were relieved that the suspect was apprehended.

“That’s good. We are happy that the police are doing something,” said Yafa Cohan, a neighbor.

According to LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow, it was an “astute watch commander at Hollywood that, starting to put two and two together, reached out to Beverly Hills.” Two previous break-ins, that were similar in nature, caused the Beverly Hills detectives to investigate the shooting in Hollywood.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, authorities believe there is no longer a threat to the public.

“At this time, we’re only looking at him as a suspect, but again, there’s a lot of evidence to go through, so we’re leaving open the possibility there could be other people involved,” Stainbrook said.

As EBONY previously reported, Jacqueline was killed in a home invasion robbery early Wednesday morning. Beverly Hills Police responded to a call from a home in the Trousdale Estates that someone had been shot. Multiple rounds of gunfire was shot, hitting Jacqueline. 

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation of California stated Maynor has had several run-ins with the law. Most recently, he was released to parole supervision on Sept. 1, after serving four years for second-degree robbery. Previously, he served time for a separate robbery conviction and grand theft.

On Thursday, the Avant family expressed their gratitude to the authorities in a statement, “Now let justice be served.” 

