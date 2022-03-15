|This Black Woman Curated Hip Hop Showcase is Touching Down at SXSW|Op-Ed: Racist War Reporting by White Journalists Undermines Trust in Western Media|Artist Lauren Halsey Selected for Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Roof Installation|Mike Mora, Husband of Singer Kelis, Has Passed Away After Battle With Stomach Cancer|Get It Girl: Saweetie and Champion Are Helping the Next Gen of Champs Come Into Their Flex|Questlove’s Recipe for His Favorite Wind-Down Cocktail|Jane Campion Slights Venus and Serena Williams, Then Apologizes|R&B Singer Timmy Thomas Passes Away at 77|Woman of the Day: Meet Precious Adams, The Award-Winning Ballerina Breaking Barriers|‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Star Gabrielle Union Shares the Keys to Successfully Blending Families

EBONY Rundown: Evelyn and Towanda Braxton Remember Traci Braxton, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Renewed for Season 2, and More

traci-braxton
Image: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images.

Evelyn and Towanda Braxton Remember Traci Braxton

In the wake of Traci Braxton‘s death, her sister, Towanda Braxton, and mother, Evelyn Braxton, have taken to social media to remember the late reality star. Towanda reflected on fond memories with her younger sister, writing on Instagram, “Our morning ritual, laughing, saying good morning, or even watching the same movie on the phone in silence. No one will ever know just how we were as sisters.” In a similar fashion, Evelyn remembered her late daughter, writing, “Thank you, Lord, for 50 years you have given me and my family and the world with Traci and allowing me to be her Mommy. It will always be an empty place in my heart that will never be fulfilled.” Braxton died Saturday after a year-long battle with esophageal cancer. She was 50 years old.

Uber Announces Fuel Surcharge

Uber riders will be experiencing a fair hike over the next few weeks as gas fuel prices continue to surge. According to NBC News, passengers can expect to experience fees ranging from $0.45 to $0.55 per trip. Additionally, Uber Eats customers can expect charges ranging from $0.35 to $0.45 per delivery. Though temporary, surcharges are expected to last up to two months.

“Abbott Elementary” Renewed for Second Season

Quinta Brunson’s “Abbott Elementary” is officially slated to return to ABC for a second season, Deadline reports. The series broke records during its freshman season as the number one new comedy in two years among viewers 18-49 years of age.

