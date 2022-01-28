EBONY Rundown: ‘Abbot Elementary’ Breaks Ratings Record, VA Governor Announces Critical Race Theory Tip Line, and More

‘Abbott Elementary’ Makes History

“Abbot Elementary” made rating history at ABC. According to Deadline, the teacher-centered comedy—which stars Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Tyler James Williams—was the network’s first comedy premiere to quadruple ratings after its original airing. The series, which was written and produced by Brunson, trails a group of passionate educators at a Philadelphia elementary school.

No Charges Filed in Second Investigation of Kendrick Johnson

The second local investigation into the death of Kendrick Johnson, a Georgia teen whose mysterious death has attracted national attention, has concluded without the filing of charges, CNN reports. 17-year-old Johnson’s remains were discovered in a rolled-up gym mat inside of Lowndes High School. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk called the teen’s death a “weird accident” in the department’s most recent report.

St. Louis County Appoints First Black Police Chief

Tuesday, Kenneth Gregory was named the Police Chief of St. Louis County, making him the first Black person to hold the position in the department’s history, according to The Kansas City Star. 70-year-old Gregory has served with the department for the past 42 years and has worked as their interim chief for the last six months.

U.S. Economy Grew 5.7 Percent in 2021

The United States economy made an impressive rebound from the 2020 recession, growing 5.7 percent in 2021, The Associated Press reports. The growth was supported by a 7.9% increase in consumer spending and a 9.5% boost in private investment. However, as a result of inflation and surging COVID-19 cases, the growth is expected to slow down this year.

VA Governor Launches “Tip Line” for Critical Race Theory

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced a “tip line” through which parents, students, and teachers can report educators who use “teaching practices” deemed “divisive,” such as lecturing on the topic of critical race theory. according to Vanity Fair, the “tip line,” which is actually an e-mail address, was announced during an interview with radio host John Fredericks. “We’re asking for folks to send us reports and observations,” said Yougkin. “Help us be aware of…their child being denied their rights that parents have in Virginia, and we’re going to make sure we catalog it all…. And that gives us further, further ability to make sure we’re rooting it out.”