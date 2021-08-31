EBONY Rundown: Nene Leakes Reveals Husband Is Dying, Jada Pinkett-Smith Producing Netflix Series on African Queens, and More

Delta Variant Doubles Hospitalization Risk for the Unvaccinated

A study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases finds that the Delta variant of COVID-19 doubles the risk of hospitalization for the unvaccinated, CBS News reports. The study examined more than 40,000 COVID cases that occurred between March and May.

Nene Leakes Reveals Husband is Dying

After a years-long battle with cancer, Nene Leakes has shared that Gregg Leakes is dying. “My husband is transitioning to the other side,” the reality star told an audience over the weekend at the Linnethia Lounge in Georgia. “You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now.” The announcement, according to Good Morning America, came after patrons called her “rude” for not saying “Happy Birthday” to a customer. “We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business,” Leakes went on. “So when people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say Happy Birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say, ‘Happy Birthday.'” Leakes’ husband was first diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018. He went into remission, but the cancer returned in 2021.

HGTV Star Cameron Hamilton Loses Husband to Motorcycle Accident

Carmeon Hamilton, winner of HGTV’s Design Star: NextGen, is mourning the loss of her husband, Marcus Hamilton, who died over the weekend in a tragic motorcycle accident. “It is with deep sorrow and an eternally broken heart that I tell you that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away,” Hamilton announced on Instagram. “I was alerted by MPD late last night that Marcus succumbed to his injuries from a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon.”

Jada Pinkett-Smith to Produce Netflix Series about African Queens

Jada Pinkett-Smith is set to executive produce hybrid docuseries about African queens. According to Deadline, the streaming platform gave a two-season order for the project, which will incorporate a mix of expert interviews and scripted reenactments. Season one will profile Cleopatra and season two, Njinga.