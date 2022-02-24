|EBONY Rundown: Feb. 23 Declared Ahmaud Arbery Day, Jasmine Guy to Produce Biopic Afeni Shakur Biopic, and More|Charley Taylor, Hall of Fame Wide Receiver, Passes Away at 80|Jury is Deliberating in the Civil Rights Case of Three Ex-Officers Linked to George Floyd’s Murder|Biden Interviews Three Black Women for Supreme Court|Tim Reid Set to Launch Streaming Platform Celebrating Black Creators|Howard University Receives $2 Million Grant to Digitize Its Black Newspaper Archive|Wendy Williams Responds to Her Show Being Cancelled|New York City Engages Disadvantaged Neighborhoods to Determine Funding Priorities|New Initiative Gives Chicago Public Schools Hope Through Scholarships|‘The Proud Family’ Is ‘Louder and Prouder’ Than Ever Before

EBONY Rundown: Feb. 23 Declared Ahmaud Arbery Day, Jasmine Guy to Produce Biopic Afeni Shakur Biopic, and More

Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while jogging in a white neighborhood in February 2020.

Feb 23 Declared Ahmaud Arbery Day

On the second anniversary of his death, the Georgia General Assembly declared February 23, Ahmaud Arbery Day. According to The New York Times, legislators referred to Arbery as one of Georgia’s  “most distinguished citizens” who unfortunately suffered the “senseless loss of his life because of the color of his skin.” A series of events have been scheduled in honor of Arbery – including a 2.23-mile run and a walk through the Satilla Shores neighborhood where he was murdered.

Trial Begins for Ex-cop Involved in Breonna Taylor Raid

The trial for former Kentucky Police Officer, Brett Hankison, has begun. Hankison, who was involved in the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor, is facing three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into Taylor’s apartment. None of the bullets Hankison fired hit Taylor. Instead, prosecutors say that he is being charged for his decision to “fire blindly through Taylor’s apartment, endangering her neighbors,” according to The Associated Press.

The University of Alabama Vice-President Resigns Amidst Prostitution Investigation

Myron Pope, the Vice-President of Student Life at the University of Alabama resigned this week after he was charged in connection to a prostitution ring. According to NBC News, Pope was arrested Thursday by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force and charged with soliciting a prostitute after allegedly arranging “to meet and pay for sex through an online app.”

Jasmine Guy to Spearhead Biopic About Afeni Shakur

Jasmine Guy is slated to direct a biofilm about the life of Afeni Shakur, mother of late rapper Tupac Shakur and an essential member of the Black Panther Party, Variety reports. The project is titled  Peace, Love & Respect; the Afeni Shakur/Panther 21 Story will cover a two-year period in Shakur’s life, which spans from April 1969 when she was arrested and charged with conspiring to bomb a police station to the day Tupac was born. The film is fully supported by the Shakur estate.

