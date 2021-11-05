|EBONY Rundown: 1 Black Juror Selected in Ahmaud Arbery Trial, Minneapolis Votes Against Replacing Police Department, and More|Tiffany & Co.’s Countdown to Christmas Featuring the Work of Jean-Michel Basquiat Is a Visual Treat|7 Stylish Boots to Wear This Fall|New Autopsy Report Rejects Police Theory That Ronald Greene Died From a Car Crash|Amazon Releases Offical Trailer for ‘Harlem,’ Tracy Oliver’s New Comedy Series|Cardi B to Host 2021 American Music Awards|Champion and KNC Beauty Team Up to Keep You Cozy and Confident This Fall|EBONY Power 100 to Air on Bloomberg TV|Ronnie Wilson, Co-Founder of Funk Group The Gap Band, Passes Away at 73|Tupac Shakur’s ‘Wake Me When I’m Free’ Exhibit to Open in LA

EBONY Rundown: 1 Black Juror Selected in Ahmaud Arbery Trial, Minneapolis Votes Against Replacing Police Department, and More

Image: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

One Black Juror Seated in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial

Wednesday, a jury was selected for the trial examining the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. According to The New York Times, only one Black juror was selected to sit among the panel alongside 11 white jurors. The trial is slated to begin Friday morning.

White House Vaccine Mandate for Private Businesses Begins Jan 4.

The White House has established a January 4 deadline for a new vaccine mandate involving private businesses with an employee count that exceeds 100. According to NBC News, companies that fall beneath this umbrella will have to ensure that their employees are either fully vaccinated by the deadline or will be required to undergo weekly COVID testing. Furthermore, the companies will have to provide paid time off for employees to get vaccinated and to recover from potential side effects beginning Dec. 5. Businesses that fail to comply face up to $14,000 in fines per employee.

Minneapolis Residents Vote Against Proposal to Replace the Police

Seventeen months after George Floyd was murdered at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, residents voted against a proposal that would replace the troubled police department with a Department of Public Safety. According to The Washington Post, 56 percent of voters rejected the proposed measure.

HPV Vaccine Cut Cervical Cancer Risk by 87 Percent, Study Finds

Cervical cancer has long been called one of the most curable forms of cancer. Now, there’s more data to support this. According to CBS News, a recent study out of the United Kingdom found that the vaccine, which protects against the cancer-causing human papillomavirus, cut the risk of developing cervical cancer by 87 percent in children 12 to 13 years of age, 62 percent in 14 to 16-year-olds, and 34 percent for teens 16 to 18 years of age.

Lauren London Unveils Childhood Trauma

In the latest episode of “Red Table Talk,” Lauren London discussed her childhood, which she described as “a full guilt trip.” The Games People Play actress explained that “a lot of guilt” was placed on her during formative years, before noting that she does not believe it was something that was intentionally done. As a result of the guilt and feeling as though her boundaries were not being respected, London says she turned to violence instead. “I used to have really aggressive boundaries because my boundaries weren’t respected as a child,” she went on. “I got really aggressive with my boundaries, so it was like, ‘Oh, you don’t hear what I’m saying? “I’ma fight you. I’ma sock you. You’re gonna respect the violence.’”

