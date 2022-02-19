|Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Have a Long History of Using Racial Slurs|IOC Responds to Sha’Carri Richardson Accusations of Double Standards in Kamila Valieva Ruling|The Block Is Hot: New York Fashion Week Street Style Edition|Catch Their Heat: These 5 Black Designers Were Blazing During the 2022 Fall-Winter New York Fashion Week Shows|Kim Potter Sentenced to 2 years in Fatal Shooting of Daunte Wright|Recap of EBONY’s ‘The Black Connect: Heart of Dance’|Hidden Black History: STEM Trailblazers|YouTube is Leading the Charge to Push Black Artists and Creators to the Forefront|The Rising Stars to Follow During NBA All-Star Weekend|Megan Thee Stallion to Star in a Musical Film

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Have a Long History of Using Racial Slurs

Ahmaud-arbery
Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while jogging in a white neighborhood in February 2020.

Two of the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery repeatedly used racist language in text messages with friends and also shared footage of a white supremacist singer, Reuters reports.

During the federal hate crimes trial, FBI agent Amy Vaughan discovered that from 2013 until after the murder of Arbery in 2020, the McMichael’s sent several racist text messages and online.

Jurors also saw evidence of Greg McMichael’s Facebook posts that commended vigilantism, including one where he bragged about keeping that shotgun he used to murder Arbery, loaded with even more powerful “high-brass” shell that would “rip somebody to shreds.”

Vaughan explained that messages from McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were taken from their Facebook profiles and cell phones. A plethora of messages was shown and read aloud to jurors.

In one text message that Travis McMichael had sent to a friend, he said he was glad to leave the Coast Guard for work as a government contractor, saying, “Love it, zero n**gers work with me.”

On another occasion, Greg McMichael sent a video via Facebook message to a friend that had a song titled “Alabama Ni**er” by Johnny Rebel, a white supremacist supporting recording artist.

Travis McMichael texted his friend Bryan to say that he was angry that his daughter was dating a Black man, and in other text messages, he used a racial slur to refer to the man.

As EBONY previously reported, Travis and Greg McMichael had previously agreed with prosecutors to plead guilty in the hate crimes trial in exchange for 30-year prison sentences, but a judge rejected the deal citing objections by Arbery’s family.

The McMichaels and William “Roddie” Bryan are currently serving life in prison for Arbery’s murder.

