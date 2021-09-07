|How a Family’s Persistence Led to Their Son’s Successful Sickle Cell Treatment—With the Help of My Special Aflac Duck®|EBONY Rundown: RiRi & Nicki Minaj Reunite for Family Night, Jurnee Smollett and Shonda Rhimes Step Down from Time’s Up Board, and More|Alphonso David Out As President of the Human Rights Campaign Amid Cuomo Controversy|The Baseball Hall of Fame Has Not Inducted Any Players From the Negro Leagues Since 2006|In Baltimore, Social Justice Finds Space on This Pastor’s Pulpit|TASOU’s New Capsule Drop Is A Mashup of the Bronx and Nigeria’s Ancient Benin Kingdom|Robert E. Lee Statue to be Removed in Richmond, Virginia|‘The Wire’ Actor Michael K. Williams Passes Away at 54|Sloane Stephens Speaks About Online Abuse After U.S. Open Loss|“Expect Me To Keep Winning,” 50 Cent on His Success With ‘Raising Kanan’ and Beyond

Alphonso David Out As President of the Human Rights Campaign Amid Cuomo Controversy

Image: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Alphonso David has been terminated as president of the Human Rights Campaign following an investigation that discovered he counseled former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on how to handle sexual harassment allegations, reports NPR.

In a review conducted by executive committee members of the H.R.C., the group said that David had a conflict of interest in advising Cuomo’s office and that his actions caused significant damage to the organization. 

Morgan Cox and Jodie Patterson, co-chairs of the human rights organization’s board, said in a statement that they had decided to end Mr. David’s role “effective immediately, for violations of his contract with the Human Rights Campaign.”

“This is a painful moment in our movement,” they wrote. “While the board’s decision is not the outcome we had ever envisioned or hoped for in terms of Mr. David’s tenure with H.R.C., his actions have put us in an untenable position by violating H.R.C.’s core values, policies and mission.”

David’s ouster comes in the wake of Attorney General Letitia James’ inquiry into sexual misconduct allegations that were levied at Cuomo last month.

According to the report by James, David, who had worked as an attorney in Mr. Cuomo’s office, was said to have been a part of a larger effort to diminish the credibility of Lindsey Boylan, Cuomo’s first accuser. Although he was no longer employed by Cuomo, David forwarded a memo containing confidential information about Boylan’s employment history to one of Cuomo’s communications advisers. As a lawyer, David claimed that he had an obligation to share the information.

After the release of the attorney general’s findings, David called for Cuomo to resign.

Someone familiar with the deliberations among the board of the Human Rights Campaign said that David never disclosed that he was advising Mr. Cuomo when the accusations became known to the public, the New York Times reports. Also, David did not inform the group that was being interviewed by James’s office.

See Also
land for sale
Fear of a Black Landowner

David has maintained his innocence and on Twitter vowed to fight his termination.

“As a Black, gay man who has spent his whole life fighting for civil and human rights, they cannot shut me up,” he said in a Twitter post late Monday. “Expect a legal challenge.”

Chief Operating Officer Joni Madison will lead H.R.C.  until a new leader is named.

Reaction

What's Your Reaction?
Excited
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
Silly
0
Tags

Related

RELATED ARTICLES

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.