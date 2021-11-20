|Why ‘King Richard,’ Starring Will Smith as the Father of Venus and Serena Williams, Is a Can’t Miss Film|5 Festive Candles That Will Fill Your Home With Holiday Cheer|An Arkansas Man Spreads Christmas Love a Year After Being Told to Take His ‘Negro Santa’ Down|EBONY Rundown: Kamala Harris’ Communications Director Steps Down, Kelly Rowland Pens New Children’s Book, and More|What is Wrong With America Today: Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty on All Charges|11 Best Dressed Guys of the Week to Follow on Instagram|Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman to Be Acting President|Cop His Look: The 4 Grooming Products Creative Director David Marshall Uses Daily|Black Friday: Getting to Know Interior Designer Tiffany Thompson|A South Carolina Man Who Was Stomped By a Police Officer Was Awarded a $650,000 Settlement

An Arkansas Man Spreads Christmas Love a Year After Being Told to Take His ‘Negro Santa’ Down

Chris Kennedy and his daughter. Image: screenshot of video from KFOR

In Little Rock, Arkansas, a man is committed to spreading Christmas cheer after being told to remove his “Negro Santa” from his yard by another neighbor last year, KFOR reports.

Chris Kennedy, who decorated his yard with a Black Santa for the previous three years, was shocked when he received the racist letter.

“I’ve done this every year and haven’t had any issues,” Kennedy said.

“Please remove your negro Santa yard decoration. You should not try to deceive children into believing that I am a negro,” the note read.

“I am a Caucasian (white man, to you) and have been for the past 600 years,” the letter continued. “Your being jealous of my race is no excuse for your dishonesty. Besides that, you are making yourself the laughing stock of the neighborhood.”

“Obviously, your values are not that of the Lakewood area and maybe you should move to a neighborhood out east with the rest of your racist kind,” the letter. “Yours truly, Santa Claus.”

Since going public with his story, Kennedy has received support from friends and strangers alike and was encouraged to add more decorations.

“One of them sent me an inflatable nativity scene where Jesus, Mary, and Joseph are all brown,” he said. 

Additionally, he received an invitation by the city of North Little Rock to be Santa for their annual Northern Lights Festival. 

Kennedy said that he’s planning virtual Santa visits beginning this week, before popping up as “Santa” at various community events. 

“I know there are little kids out there that look like me, that will get to see a Santa that looks like them and that’s what brings me the most joy,” he said.

 Kennedy, who credited his wife and daughter with inspiring him to take Christmas to another level.

“My daughter is super excited. She is excited to become my elf,” Kennedy said.

