Andrea Constand Gives First TV Interview Since Bill Cosby’s Release From Prison

Andrea Constand has publically responded to Bill Cosby’s prison sentence being overturned for the first time, CNN reports.

In a snippet of an interview previewed on theToday Show, Constand, whose 2004 sexual assault allegation led to Cosby’s conviction in 2018, said that “it was worth it” to testify against him and tell the world her truth about her encounter with the disgraced comedian.

“He’s a sexually violent predator who basically was let out of jail,” Constand said.

When asked how she felt about Cosby, his legal team, and his supporters celebrating his release, she said it was “disgusting,” but it “didn’t surprise me, given the level of the arrogance and having no remorse. During the time he was incarcerated, absolutely zero remorse for what he did to me.”

“I have come way too far to go back to that place to wonder whether it’s all worth it, or to have regrets,” she continued. “ “It was worth it. But it was worth it because I didn’t feel alone. I had a whole community, a whole army of women and other survivors, strangers, family, friends, who were right there with me.”

In April of 2018, Cosby was found guilty on all three counts of drugging and raping Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004 and was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.

As EBONY previously reported, in June, a panel of Pennsylvania State Supreme Court judges overturned Cosby’s conviction. According to their decision, a former Montgomery County district attorney’s decision to not prosecute Cosby in 2005 in return for his deposition in a civil case was ultimately used against him during the trial.

Some 60 women have accused Cosby of various forms of sexual assault including rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery, child sexual abuse, and sexual misconduct.

Constand, who now resides in Canada and leads a non-profit called Hope Healing and Transformation to assist survivors with holistic healing and legal assistance, is committed to bringing sexual abusers to justice.

“I will fight. I will be a voice for the change that is needed, whatever country, state, wherever I am needed,” she explained. “I will be in service there to fight.”