EBONY Rundown: Angela Rye Joins ESPN, Biden Aims to Cut Cancer Deaths by 50%, and More

Elana Meyers Taylors to Carry U.S. Flag at Bejing Olympics

Bobsledder Elana Meyers has been selected to bear the United States flag at the Winter Olympics in Bejing, USA Today reports. “Being voted by my peers as the flag bearer is the biggest honor of my career,” expressed the four-time Olympian in a statement. “I’m honored to be a part of this team, and coming from a military family, it’s really special to have been chosen to carry our flag.”

Biden Aims to Cut Cancer Deaths by 50% Over the Next 25 Years

Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced his plan to reduce cancer-related deaths by half over the next 25 years. “This can really be an American moment to prove to ourselves and, quite frankly, the world that we can do really big things,” Biden told researchers, lawmakers are other attendees of a White House event, according to The Associated Press. No new funding was announced in connection to the initiative, but the Administration shared plans to tackle cancer death rates through increased screening and tackling healthcare inequities.

Frederick Douglass Documentary to Air on HBO

HBO’s Black History Month programming includes a documentary exploring the life and work of Frederick Douglass, The Wrap reports. The docufilm titled “Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches,” will include performances of Douglass’ speeches by Nicole Beharie, Colman Domingo, Jonathan Majors, Denzel Whitaker, and Jeffrey Wright. It is scheduled to premiere on February 23 at 9 pm E.T.

Angela Rye to Join ESPN

Award-winning social and political commentator Angela Rye is slated to join ESPN as a special commentator. According to a network press release, Rye will deliver commentary on sports-related issues of race, culture, and social injustice across various shows and network platforms.