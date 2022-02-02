EBONY Rundown: Anthony Hamilton & Musiq Soulchild Tapped for Valentine’s Day Verzuz, Taye Diggs Pens Children’s Book, and More

Anthony Hamilton & Musiq Soulchild Tapped for V-Day Verzuz

Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton are next in line for a Verzuz faceoff. According to the Versus Instagram account, the soul singers will partake in a Valentine’s Day-themed showdown on February 15. The event will be broadcast live from Avalon Hollywood.

Taye Diggs Pens Children’s Book About Racial Injustice

Taye Diggs is kicking off the new year with yet another children’s book. Why?: A Conversation About Race, portrays social activism through the eyes of Black children. “I needed to be honest,” Diggs told The Associated Press. “And sometimes being honest and real can be uncomfortable. And I think that that’s OK.”

H.E.R., Steph Curry, and More Join Michelle Obama’s Voter Campaign

H.E.R., Steph Curry, Jennifer Lopez, Becky G, and Bretman Rock are the new co-chairs of Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative. According to The Associated Press, the group joins By way of the initiative, the newly added chairs will help to raise awareness regarding voter registration and bolster voter turnout for the congressional and state elections in November.