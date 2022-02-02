|EBONY Rundown: Anthony Hamilton & Musiq Soulchild Tapped for Valentine’s Day Verzuz, Taye Diggs Pens Children’s Book, and More|In Case You Missed It: EBONY and JET CEO Michele Ghee Reveals Our Newest Cover on Entertainment Tonight|Ethiopia’s Severe Drought Has Become a Humanitarian Crisis|Dr. Robin Holmes-Sullivan Becomes the First Black Woman and LGBTQ President of Lewis & Clark College|The Obamas’ Production Company Is Bringing the Hit Sundance Film ‘Descendant’ to a Screen Near You|Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes After Saying the Holocaust Wasn’t About Race|Bomb Threats Are Being Reported at Several HBCU Campuses|All of the Feels: 5 Photos That Highlight #BlackLove|Step Up Your Black History Knowledge With This Curated Documentary Playlist|PBS’ Marian Anderson Documentary Highlights the Racial Fortitude of the Legendary Opera Singer

EBONY Rundown: Anthony Hamilton & Musiq Soulchild Tapped for Valentine’s Day Verzuz, Taye Diggs Pens Children’s Book, and More

Singer Anthony Hamilton. Image: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic.

Anthony Hamilton & Musiq Soulchild Tapped for V-Day Verzuz

Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton are next in line for a Verzuz faceoff. According to the Versus Instagram account, the soul singers will partake in a Valentine’s Day-themed showdown on February 15. The event will be broadcast live from Avalon Hollywood.

Taye Diggs Pens Children’s Book About Racial Injustice

Taye Diggs is kicking off the new year with yet another children’s book. Why?: A Conversation About Race, portrays social activism through the eyes of Black children. “I needed to be honest,” Diggs told The Associated Press. “And sometimes being honest and real can be uncomfortable. And I think that that’s OK.”

H.E.R., Steph Curry, and More Join Michelle Obama’s Voter Campaign

H.E.R., Steph Curry, Jennifer Lopez, Becky G, and Bretman Rock are the new co-chairs of Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative. According to The Associated Press, the group joins By way of the initiative, the newly added chairs will help to raise awareness regarding voter registration and bolster voter turnout for the congressional and state elections in November.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.