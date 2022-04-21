EBONY Rundown: Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Florida Pass Abortion Bans, Political Donor Ed Buck Sentenced in Deaths of Two Black Men, and More

Political Donor Ed Buck Sentenced to 30 Years in Deaths of 2 Black Men

Thursday, wealthy political donor Ed Buck was sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection to the fatal overdoses of two Black men—Gemmel Moore and Timothy Dean. Buck was convicted of two counts of distribution of methamphetamine resulting in death, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of maintaining drug-involved premises, and two counts of enticement to travel in interstate commerce for prostitution. According to the Justice Department, Buck “engaged in a pattern of “party and play,” in which he solicited men—some of whom were homeless or struggling with drug addiction—to consume narcotics that he provided and perform sexual activities at his apartment.” Further, he is said to have “exploited the wealth and power balance between himself and his victims by offering them money to use drugs.” Buck’s legal team intends to appeal the conviction and sentence, according to People.

Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Florida Launch Anti-Abortion Bills

Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Florida are the latest states to follow in Georgia’s footsteps, launching some version of its anti-abortion bill. Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion bill into law, which according to CBS News, goes into effect in July. Oklahoma’s governor, Kevin Stitt, signed a bill into law, virtually outlawing abortion with the exception of medical emergencies, according to CNN. Similarly, Kentucky has passed legislation ordering local clinics to stop scheduling abortions, according to WHAS 11.

Mariah Carey to Offer Vocal Masterclass

If you’ve ever wanted to take voice lessons, you now have the opportunity to learn from none other than Mariah Carey. The Long Island-bred singer is offering a seven-lesson virtual MasterClass through which she will invite students into her studio to teach them “how she uses her iconic voice to write songs, collaborate, and produce.” Enrollment fees come in the form of a $15 monthly MasterClass subscription fee.

Karamo Brown Lands Syndicated Daytime Talk Show

“Queer Eye” host Karamo Brown has a lot to celebrate. Not only has he landed a gig hosting a self-title daytime talk show, but the series has been sold in 90 percent of the United States, Deadline reports. The hour-long show, which is a product of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, is slated to premiere this fall.