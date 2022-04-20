|Buy This: The 8 Best Sustainable Shoe Brands for Men and Women|Author Brendan Slocumb Talks His New Novel ‘Violin Conspiracy’ and Classical Music’s Dearth of Black Players|Tommy Hilfiger Launches Podcast to Highlight Black Culture and Fashion|Nas and Wu-Tang Clan Team Up for ‘New York State of Mind’ Tour|Oprah Winfrey Announces Viola Davis’ Memoir ‘Finding Me: A Memoir’ as a Top Pick for Her Book Club|Jermaine Dupri Introduces a Line of Guilt-Free, Tasty Vegan Ice Cream|Get It While It’s Hot: Pyer Moss Just Got Into the Women’s Handbag and Shoe Game|A$AP Rocky Released After LAX Arrest for November Shooting|EBONY Rundown: Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Florida Pass Abortion Bans, Political Donor Ed Buck Sentenced in Deaths of Two Black Men, and More|Season Five of ‘Red Table Talk’ Premieres With Special Guest Janelle Monáe

EBONY Rundown: ‘We Ready’ Rapper’s Brother Charged in Murder, Jacqueline Avant Murderer Sentenced to 150 Years, and More

archie-eversole
Rapper Archie Eversole's brother was charged in his death. Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

‘We Ready’ Rapper Archie Eversole’s Brother Charged in His Murder

Arthur “Archie” Eversole, the artist behind the popular sports anthem “We Ready” was murdered last March at an Dekalb County gas station and prosecutors believe that his brother is responsible. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Eversole’s brother, Alexander Krauss, has been charged in his murder. The mother of Eversole and Krauss, denies that her son had anything to do with his brother’s death.

Jacqueline Avant Murderer Sentenced to 150 Years in Prison

Aeriel Maynor, the man who pled guilty to fatally shooting Jacquline Avent inside of her Beverly Hills home, has been sentenced to 150 years to life behind bars, ABC 7 reports. Maynor, who prosecutors say shot Avant in the back and later bragged about the murder, appeared in court in a wheelchair wearing a suicide prevention vest. Prior to his guilty plea, Maynor faced the possibility of 170 years to life sentence.

Young Dolph Shooting Suspect Sentenced in Prior Violation

Justin Johnson, one of the three suspects accused of playing a role in the murder of Young Dolph, has been sentenced to two years behind bars on a prior federal violation. According to Action News 5, Johnson pled guilty to violating the terms of his supervised release in connection to a prior weapons charge. Johnson’s violations include not maintaining regular employment, missed drug screenings, missed therapy sessions, failure to seek permission before leaving the jurisdiction, and being arrested. The latter two offenses are connected to the Young Dolph case.

Elijah Kelley Tapped to Play Sammy Davis Jr. in Hulu Ltd. Series

Elijah Kelley has been cast as Sammy Davis Jr. in a forthcoming limited series spearheaded by Lee Daniels, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on Wil Haygood’s book, In Black and White: The Life of Sammy Davis Jr.,the eight episode series is expected to spotlight Davis’ life and career in entertainment through the lense of his racial identity.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.