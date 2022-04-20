‘We Ready’ Rapper Archie Eversole’s Brother Charged in His Murder

Arthur “Archie” Eversole, the artist behind the popular sports anthem “We Ready” was murdered last March at an Dekalb County gas station and prosecutors believe that his brother is responsible. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Eversole’s brother, Alexander Krauss, has been charged in his murder. The mother of Eversole and Krauss, denies that her son had anything to do with his brother’s death.

Jacqueline Avant Murderer Sentenced to 150 Years in Prison

Aeriel Maynor, the man who pled guilty to fatally shooting Jacquline Avent inside of her Beverly Hills home, has been sentenced to 150 years to life behind bars, ABC 7 reports. Maynor, who prosecutors say shot Avant in the back and later bragged about the murder, appeared in court in a wheelchair wearing a suicide prevention vest. Prior to his guilty plea, Maynor faced the possibility of 170 years to life sentence.

Young Dolph Shooting Suspect Sentenced in Prior Violation

Justin Johnson, one of the three suspects accused of playing a role in the murder of Young Dolph, has been sentenced to two years behind bars on a prior federal violation. According to Action News 5, Johnson pled guilty to violating the terms of his supervised release in connection to a prior weapons charge. Johnson’s violations include not maintaining regular employment, missed drug screenings, missed therapy sessions, failure to seek permission before leaving the jurisdiction, and being arrested. The latter two offenses are connected to the Young Dolph case.

Elijah Kelley Tapped to Play Sammy Davis Jr. in Hulu Ltd. Series

Elijah Kelley has been cast as Sammy Davis Jr. in a forthcoming limited series spearheaded by Lee Daniels, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on Wil Haygood’s book, In Black and White: The Life of Sammy Davis Jr.,the eight episode series is expected to spotlight Davis’ life and career in entertainment through the lense of his racial identity.