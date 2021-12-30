EBONY Rundown: FDA Says At-Home Rapid Tests Less Sensitive to Omicron, Pittsburgh Prepares to Inaugurate First Black Mayor, and More

FDA Says Rapid Tests More Like to Give False Negatives with Omicron Variant

While at-home COVID-19 tests are in high demand this holiday season, new information released by the United States Food and Drug Administration suggests that these tests may offer a false sense of security. According to CBS News, the FDA released a statement Tuesday explaining that at-home antigen tests are less sensitive to the heavily-mutated Omicron variant. “Early data suggests that antigen tests do detect the Omicron variant but may have reduced sensitivity,” the agency explained in a statement.

Pittsburgh’s First Black Mayor to be Inaugurated in Virtual Ceremony

Ed Gainey, Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor, will be sworn in Monday during a virtual inauguration ceremony, CBS 2 Pittsburgh reports. The change was announced by the Mayor-Elect’s transition team on Twitter Tuesday and was triggered by guidance from public health officials in light of the present COVID-19 surge.

President Biden Poised to Hold Call with Vladimir Putin

President Joe Biden is scheduled to hold a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday. According to CNN, the call is being held at the request of Putin and the pair are expected “to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia.” According to National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne, Biden agreed to take the call because “he believes when it comes to Russia, there is no substitute for direct leader-leader dialogue.”

Dr. Dre Pays $100M in Divorce Settlement

Dr. Dre has reached a divorce settlement with his ex-wife, Nicole Young, who is poised to receive a $100 million payout. According to Billboard, Dre is scheduled to pay Young in two installments of $50 million—one immediately after the agreement was reached and a second installment a year from now. Per the settlement, the NWA-founder maintains ownership of his intellectual property and his shares in Apple.