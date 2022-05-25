|At Least 18 Children, 3 Teachers Killed After Deadly Shooting at Texas Elementary School|Motherhood Journeys: Emmy Award-Winning Reporter Darla Miles on Coping With Grief and Fertility Struggles|Mary J. Blige Makes the Cover of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential List|The Stars of ‘Sneakerella’ Dish on the Modern Retelling of the Disney Classic|J. Cole Signs Deal to Play Pro Basketball in Canada|Queen Latifah Announces ‘It’s Bigger Than Me’ Live Tour to Shift Dialogue Surrounding Obesity|Pretty Little Thing and Teyana Taylor Are Searching for the Next Big Fashion Talent|Tabitha Brown Just Launched a 75-Piece Fashion and Lifestyle Collection With Target|Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock Have Joined Forces to Give Us the Ultimate Summer Slides|Yep, They Tried It and We Weren’t Having It: Walmart Dropped Juneteenth-Inspired Ice Cream From Stores

At Least 18 Children, 3 Teachers Killed After Deadly Shooting at Texas Elementary School

Texas-elementary-school-shooting
Image: Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images.
On Tuesday afternoon, at least 18 students and 3 teachers are dead after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, ABC News reports.

The 18-year-old shooter was identified by law enforcement sources as Salvador Ramos, a student at Uvalde High School. He was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and numerous magazines. According to authorities, he was shot dead by the police.

“He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher,” Gov. Abbott said during an unrelated press briefing.

According to reports, the shooter also allegedly shot and killed his grandmother early Tuesday morning before opening fire on the elementary school.

“When parents drop their kids off at school, they have every expectation to know that they’re going to be able to pick their child up when that school day ends. And there are families who are in mourning right now,” Abbott said. “The state of Texas is in mourning with them for the reality that these parents are not going to be able to pick up their children.”

Two responding police officers were among those injured, Abbott added.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital reported that 15 students were being treated in the hospital’s emergency department and two patients were transferred to San Antonio for treatment. Also, University Health in San Antonio said that a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were both in critical condition.

According to an Army official, two adult victims of the shooting, are also being treated at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Both are in critical condition,

Earlier in the day, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced that a shooter was located at Robb Elementary School and asked people to stay away from the area.

“There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary,” the school district posted on Twitter. “Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared.”

A spokesperson from the Department of Homeland said that Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was briefed on the situation and the agency “is actively coordinating with federal, state, and local partners.”

The National Counterterrorism Operations Center believes there is “no known terrorism nexus” at this time. 

