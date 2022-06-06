|Black Music Month: Shamari and Ronnie DeVoe Open Up About Building a Strong Marriage and Music Legacy|At Least 28 People Killed in a Mass Shooting at a Church in Nigeria|Atlanta Rapper Trouble Passes Away at 34|Ghetto Gastro, A Bronx-Based Culinary Collective, Uplifts Black Creativity Through Breakfast Food|The 7th Annual Black Music Honors Is Setting Off Black Music Month the Right Way|Sustainability Platform BLANK Uses Art and Food to Encourage Carbon Literacy|Three Exercises to Minimize Pain and Discomfort From Pelvic Floor Disorder|Frank Ocean Set To Write and Direct His First Feature Film|Ricki Fairley, Co-Founder of TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance Shares Why Clinical Trial Participation Will Help Black Women Beat Breast Cancer|Carmelo Anthony Calls for the Release of Brittney Griner

At Least 28 People Killed in a Mass Shooting at a Church in Nigeria

Nigeria-church-shooting-6622
State officials walk past injured victims on hospital beds being treated for wounds following an attack by gunmen at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town, southwest Nigeria. Gunmen with explosives stormed a Catholic church and opened fire in southwest Nigeria on June 5, killing "many" worshippers and wounding others," the government and police said. The violence at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town in Ondo State erupted during the morning service in a rare attack in the southwest of Nigeria, where jihadists and criminal gangs operate in other regions. Image: AFP via Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

A mass shooting at the St. Francis Catholic Church in southwestern Nigeria claimed the lives of at least 28 people, CNN reports.

According to the report, four assailants stormed the church in the city of Owo during mass and began “shooting sporadically,” says Adeyemi Olayemi, a legislator in the Ondo State House of Assembly.

“The attackers came in motorcycles and started shooting sporadically,” he said. “They killed many people inside the church.”

The attack on Pentecost Sunday was the deadliest attack on a church in Nigeria in years.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who has promised to bring stability to Nigeria, condemned the fatal attack as a “dastardly act.”

In a post on Twitter, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said he was “shocked” by the attack and called it a “black Sunday in Owo.” He vowed to “commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay.”

“I am deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent people of Owo, worshiping at the St. Francis Catholic Church, today,” his tweet said, adding that “the vile and satanic attack is a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of the Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years.”

“We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals,” he continued.

“I urge our people to remain calm and vigilant,” he added. “Do not take laws into your hands. I have spoken to the heads of the security agencies. I have equally been assured that security operatives would be deployed to monitor and restore normalcy to Owo kingdom.”

The Owo church massacre follows another horrific church mass shooting in Nigeria, when 31 people were killed and several were injured during a stampede at a church event in the city of Port Harcourt in southeastern Nigeria.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.