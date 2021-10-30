Atlanta News Anchor Jovita Moore Has Passed Away

Jovita Moore, a longtime news broadcaster in Atlanta, passed away on Thursday night after a months-long battle with brain cancer, CNN reported. She was 53.

WBS-TV confirmed her passing in a statement

“Jovita died overnight, seven months after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer,” the statement read.”Back in April, doctors discovered two masses on Jovita’s brain. After surgery, they diagnosed her with glioblastoma, the most common type of brain cancer.”

Presently, there is no cure for glioblastoma, only treatments to slow it down.

Moore was known as a pillar of the Atlanta community.

“She donated countless hours to civic associations and non-profit organizations across metro Atlanta. She mentored students and sat on several boards of directors,” WSB-TV said.

Tributes powered in on behalf of Moore from across the Atlanta community including the Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Hawks.

The Atlanta Braves are deeply saddened by the passing of Jovita Moore. Atlantans loved getting their news from her and we were proud that she was a fan of our team. This city will miss her beautiful smile and soul. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/GFn5UioQeu — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 29, 2021

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jovita Moore.



For over 23 years, she graced Atlanta with her poise & presence on-air. Her talent was only outmatched by her strength, humility, kindness & integrity. We send our condolences to her family, friends & co-workers at WSB-TV. pic.twitter.com/Jo0PM0y8GG — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 29, 2021

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and her husband are “deeply saddened by the loss of our friend,” the mayor said in a statement. “Derek, my entire family, and I are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Jovita Moore. Jovita was a wonderful mother, daughter, and dear friend to many.”

Mayor @KeishaBottoms' statement on the passing of Jovita Moore. pic.twitter.com/P72mTyINxa — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) October 29, 2021

“Even those who did not know her personally felt a deep and personal connection to Jovita,” added Lance Bottoms. “She loved Atlanta dearly. May her beautiful spirit soar. Jovita will be truly missed.”

Since 1998, Moore was the evening anchor of Channel 2 Action News. Prior to relocating to Atlanta, the native New Yorker worked on the air at WMC-TV in Memphis and KFSM in Fayetteville and Fort Smith, Arkansas, where she began her journalism career.

She had a bachelor of arts degree from Bennington College in Vermont and earned a master of science degree in broadcast journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in New York.

Moore leaves behind her mother and two children.

We at EBONY extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jovita Moore.