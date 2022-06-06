|Black Music Month: Shamari and Ronnie DeVoe Open Up About Building a Strong Marriage and Music Legacy|At Least 28 People Killed in a Mass Shooting at a Church in Nigeria|Atlanta Rapper Trouble Passes Away at 34|Ghetto Gastro, A Bronx-Based Culinary Collective, Uplifts Black Creativity Through Breakfast Food|The 7th Annual Black Music Honors Is Setting Off Black Music Month the Right Way|Sustainability Platform BLANK Uses Art and Food to Encourage Carbon Literacy|Three Exercises to Minimize Pain and Discomfort From Pelvic Floor Disorder|Frank Ocean Set To Write and Direct His First Feature Film|Ricki Fairley, Co-Founder of TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance Shares Why Clinical Trial Participation Will Help Black Women Beat Breast Cancer|Carmelo Anthony Calls for the Release of Brittney Griner

Atlanta Rapper Trouble Passes Away at 34

Atlanta rapper Trouble has passed away, the USA Today reports. He was 34-years-old.

His sister confirmed his passing on Saturday night.

According to the reports, Rockdale County Sheriff’s spokesperson Jedidia Canty said that Trouble, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, was discovered lying on the ground after being shot on Sunday at 3:20 a.m. at Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said they secured arrest warrants for suspect Jamichael Jones on charges of murder, home invasion, and aggravated assault but he has not yet been apprehended.

The authorities surmised that Trouble was visiting a “female friend” at the complex which turned into a “domestic situation.” Jones knew the woman but did not know Trouble. 

Def Jam, Trouble’s label, expressed their condolences to his family in a post on Instagram.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble,” the post read. “A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob🙏🏾.” 

In 2011, Trouble released his mixtape December 17th. He dropped his album Edgewood that featured Drake, the Weeknd, and Offset of the Migos in 2018.

We offer our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Trouble.

