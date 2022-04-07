Illinois Cop Resigns Over Racist, Anti-Semitic Posts

Aaron Paul Nichols, an 18-year veteran police officer, has resigned from the Springfield Police Department after allegedly posting racist and anti-semitic comments from an online account, The State Journal-Register reports. Nichols was placed on unpaid leave last week after the posts were brought to the attention of the department, which said that they “immediately launched an internal investigation” into the allegations made against Nichols. Further, in spite of his resignation, the SPD says that it remains committed to “a complete and thorough investigation into the comments and actions (of Nichols).”

Aunjanue Ellis Tapped for ‘The Color Purple’ Adaptation

King Richard star Aunjanue Ellis has been added to the star-studded cast of the musical film adaptation of The Color Purple. The news was revealed Thursday on Twitter by the director Blitz Bazawule, who wrote, “Excited to welcome the incredible Aunjanue Ellis to ‘The Color Purple Musical’ cast. Truly an honor.” Ellis joins the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Halle Berry, and Corey Hawkins.

The Weeknd Reportedly Threatens to Quit Coachella Over Compensation Dispute

After stepping in as the headliner in the wake of Kanye West‘s abrupt exit, The Weeknd is reportedly threatening to bow out of the Coachella music festival as well. According to Page Six, the singer is demanding to receive a compensation package identical to the $8.5 million West was purportedly scheduled to receive. After heated negotiations, event organizers agreed to The Weeknd’s request.