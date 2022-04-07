|The ‘Money Coach’ Lynnette Khalfani-Cox Shares Tips on How to Get Us Right for Tax Season|We’re Here for Oprah Winfrey and Viola Davis’ Netflix Special|Will Smith Is Banned From the Oscars for 10 Years|Exclusive: Photographer Lelanie Foster on Capturing the First Official Portrait of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson|Janice Pettyjohn Becomes the First Woman Hired for a Full-Time Position on Howard University’s Football Team|Two Additional Black Coaches Join Brian Flores’ Class-Action Lawsuit Against the NFL|Ashanti Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame|Inside ‘Real Housewife’ Guerdy Abraira’s Sophisticated Miami Oasis|Op-Ed: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s U.S. Supreme Court Confirmation Proves That You Can’t Keep a Great Black Woman Down|These Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives Are Just as Creamy as the Real Thing

EBONY Rundown: An Illinois Cop Resigns After Posting Racist and Anti-Semitic Comments, Aunjanue Ellis Added to Cast of ‘The Color Purple’, and More

Image: WICS.
Illinois Cop Resigns Over Racist, Anti-Semitic Posts

Aaron Paul Nichols, an 18-year veteran police officer, has resigned from the Springfield Police Department after allegedly posting racist and anti-semitic comments from an online account, The State Journal-Register reports. Nichols was placed on unpaid leave last week after the posts were brought to the attention of the department, which said that they “immediately launched an internal investigation” into the allegations made against Nichols. Further, in spite of his resignation, the SPD says that it remains committed to “a complete and thorough investigation into the comments and actions (of Nichols).”

Aunjanue Ellis Tapped for ‘The Color Purple’ Adaptation

King Richard star Aunjanue Ellis has been added to the star-studded cast of the musical film adaptation of The Color Purple. The news was revealed Thursday on Twitter by the director Blitz Bazawule, who wrote, “Excited to welcome the incredible Aunjanue Ellis to ‘The Color Purple Musical’ cast. Truly an honor.” Ellis joins the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Halle Berry, and Corey Hawkins.

The Weeknd Reportedly Threatens to Quit Coachella Over Compensation Dispute

After stepping in as the headliner in the wake of Kanye West‘s abrupt exit, The Weeknd is reportedly threatening to bow out of the Coachella music festival as well. According to Page Six, the singer is demanding to receive a compensation package identical to the $8.5 million West was purportedly scheduled to receive. After heated negotiations, event organizers agreed to The Weeknd’s request.

