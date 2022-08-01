Ben Crump Faces Complaints From Law Enforcement Union, Beyoncé to Remove Offensive Lyric From New Song, and More

Beyoncé to Remove Offensive Lyric From Song “Heated“

As we becoming more conscious and educated about the complex meanings and connotations of words, Beyoncé is the latest artist to be called in for this lesson. It’s been confirmed that Beyoncé will remove a term derogatory to the differently abled community after facing backlash for its usage in her new song “Heated.” This comes less than a month after singer Lizzo was called out for adding the same word to her song “Grrrls.”

It has not be announced what the updated lyric will be yet.

Attorney Ben Crump Faces Complaints Over “Race-Related” Remarks

A Florida Deputy’s Union files a complaint against Ben Crump after he spoke out against the violent 2019 arrest of a Black teenager. According to the complaint, Crump’s comments regarding the arrest of Delucca Rolle were “reckless and inflammatory.” The law enforcement union said that they want Crump to lose his license along with his co-counsel in the case Sue-Ann Robinson.

Crump shared that his remarks surrounding the case are “a First Amendment issue.”

Kehlani to Guest Star In New Season of The L Word

Singer Kehlani is adding acting credits to her resumé as the star is set to appear in the upcoming season of the hit Showtime show The L Word. Although Kehlani announced being a part of show on Instagram, it was not shared what the exact role would be. The L Word explores the personal, professional, and romantic lives of LGBTQ+ individuals living in Los Angeles.