|The Block Is Hot: HBCU Graduation Style|Wells Fargo Allegedly Held Fake Job Interviews for Minority Candidates|Ben Crump Has Pledged to Sue All Accomplices in the Buffalo Mass Shooting|Michell Clark Creates Daily, Motivational Affirmations to Uplift and Empower His Audience|Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Arrested for Grand Theft of Luxury Watch|“Top Chef” Star Gregory Gourdet Spotlights Haitian Cuisine With New Restaurant ‘Kann’ Opening This Summer|Tiffany Haddish Releases Her First Children’s Book, ‘Layla, the Last Black Unicorn’|Catch EBONY’s ‘Teen Legislative Summit: Our Young Black Leaders’ Tonight|Niecy Nash and Wife Jessica Betts Chat About Their Loving Partnership and Collaborating Together on ‘We Drip’ Music Video|Lori Harvey Reveals the Low-Impact Workout That Transformed Her Physique

Ben Crump Has Pledged to Sue All Accomplices in the Buffalo Mass Shooting

ben-crump-52022
Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump pledged to sue “everybody” who was an accomplice to the Buffalo supermarket shooting, including the gunman’s parents, the New York Post reports.

“We absolutely intend on going after the gun manufacturers, the gun distributors, and anybody else who was an accomplice to this young 18-year-old white supremacist,” Crump said at a press conference held at the Antioch Baptist Church in Buffalo.

“We intend on going after everybody that was an accomplice to this young monster-killing these innocent people,” he added.

Crump accompanied by the  Rev. Al Sharpton gathered in front of the church with the relatives of four people who tragically lost their lives.

Mark Talley spoke of his mother, Geraldine Talley, 62, who was killed in the shooting.

“My mom [became] a victim of this because somebody woke up and decided they didn’t like black people and shot a hollow point bullet [through her right temple] with her fiance watching, hiding in the cooler as best as he could,” Talley said. “My mother’s fiance had to watch her die.”

Veronica White recounted how her nephew Andre Mackniel, 53, was at the market to buy a surprise birthday cake for his 3-year-old son when he was shot in the back of the head.

We found out he was dead on Facebook,” White, flanked by other family members, told reporters as she broke down in tears.

She added that Mackniel’s son doesn’t yet know that his father is dead and “keeps thinking his father is asleep.”

“He’s gone, he won’t even know his father,” White cried.

“This is so senseless. I can’t believe someone would give some child a gun and let him think that it’s OK … to shoot people down like dogs,” she continued. “That doesn’t make any sense to me, it shouldn’t have happened.”

Sharpton who’s been in contact with the White House to create a hate crimes summit said that President Joe Biden has to do more than to show up in Buffalo. He called for concrete action from the President.

 “I’m glad the president came but now we got to do more than come,” Sharpton said. “We got to stop this … It’s time for the president and others to convene on how we stop this.”

“These families … will never recover from what happened,” he added. “There will always be an empty seat at their table, their holidays will be hollow and the whole country must stand and let them know that enough is enough and that we stand with them.”

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.