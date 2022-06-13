Best Moments From the 2022 Tony Awards

There is a distinctly indescribable feeling one gets when watching a live show whether it’s for the first or hundredth time. The lights, the costumes, the choreography, the storytelling—there is nothing like it, especially on Broadway. For those unable to witness the greatness on stage, the Tony Awards provide us a glimpse into the theater world while notably shining light on the best of the best.

After experiencing a multitude of challenges to keep the coveted artistic space afloat during the OCVID-19 pandemic, the dynamic productions that were able to took stages throughout Broadway proved that the show truly does go on.

Here a few of the best moments from 75th Tony Awards:

Ariana DeBose led the evening with grace and class

Celebrating 75 years of Broadway, the award winning actress opened the show with a number that represented the culmination. Following the performance, she spoke to keeping the arts alive on the “Great White Way” during the pandemic and the steps toward equity that the community has taken during that time.

Joaquina Kalukango’s set the Tonys ablaze

With a powerful of “Let It Burn,” actress Joaquina Kalukango won Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for her role in “Paradise Square.” After winning her award, she was met with praise and joy from her contemporaries Cynthia Erivo and Danielle Brooks.

“A Strange Loop” took home several wins

With 11 nominations, the cast and crew of “A Strange Loop” —written by playwright Michael R. Jackson—received their just due for their work on the widely acclaimed production. The play won in significant categories, specifically Best Book of a Musical and Best Musical.

The cast of the play also delivered an exciting performance during the televised ceremony.

Jennifer Hudson becomes an EGOT winner

The “Respect” actress, songstress and EBONY’s September 2021 cover star earned bonafide EGOT status for her work producing “A Strange Loop.” This title makes her the 17th person to be in this class of award winners.

Phylicia Rashad won best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

The veteran actress was the recipient of a Tony Award for her work in Skeleton Crew, a play about a working class family’s struggles in 2008 Detroit.

Myles Frost wins Tony for his role as Michael Jackson

After being discovered from a video performing as Michael Jackson, Myles Frost won his first Tony award for his namesake role in MJ the Musical.

MJ the Musical, about the life and music of the late icon, won many awards during the evening such as Best Choreography and Best Lighting Design of a Musical. The play is based off a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage.