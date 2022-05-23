|Biden Administration Reportedly Discussing Prisoner Swap for Brittney Griner|Ava DuVernay to Develop Starz Romantic Drama Starring Lauren Ridloff|Jean-Michel Basquiat’s ‘Untitled, 1982’ Sells for $85 Million|Bill Cosby to Stand Trial for Allegedly Groping a Woman When She Was a Teenager|Candace Parker Becomes Oldest Player in WNBA History to Record a Triple-Double|Freedom at The Mat Prioritizes the Mental Health of Black Women Through Mindful Yoga Classes|Watch Now: EBONY’s Teen Legislative Summit Highlights Young Voices Who Are Doing the Work|Check Out Louis Vuitton’s New Air Force 1s Designed by Virgil Abloh at Its Brooklyn Exhibition and Cop Yourself a Pair in Early June|The Block Is Hot: HBCU Graduation Style|Wells Fargo Allegedly Held Fake Job Interviews for Minority Candidates

Biden Administration Reportedly Discussing Prisoner Swap for Brittney Griner

brittney-griner
Image: Getty Images.
The Biden administration has offered to swap WNBA star Brittney Griner for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout, Forbes reports.  

Bout is currently serving a 25-year sentence in a Florida prison. According to a source close to the situation, negotiations are in the early stages.

An exchange between Griner-Bout trade was first reported on May 13 by Tass, Russia’s state-owned news agency

“Currently, talks are underway on exchanging Bout for Griner,” Tass reported, citing “a source in the Public Monitoring Commission.” Also, Gazeta.Ru, another Moscow-based news outlet, reported earlier that a Griner-Bout swap was being worked out.

As EBONY previously reported, a Russian court extended Brittney Griner’s pre-trial detention by one month in May.

Alexander Boykov, Griner’s attorney, said that the short extension is an indication that her case would head to trial soon. 

Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star who won the 2014 WNBA championship with the Phoenix Mercury, plays off-season basketball in Russia with UMMC Ekaterinburg. 

She’s been in custody for three months.

