Biden Administration Reportedly Discussing Prisoner Swap for Brittney Griner

The Biden administration has offered to swap WNBA star Brittney Griner for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout, Forbes reports.

Bout is currently serving a 25-year sentence in a Florida prison. According to a source close to the situation, negotiations are in the early stages.

An exchange between Griner-Bout trade was first reported on May 13 by Tass, Russia’s state-owned news agency

“Currently, talks are underway on exchanging Bout for Griner,” Tass reported, citing “a source in the Public Monitoring Commission.” Also, Gazeta.Ru, another Moscow-based news outlet, reported earlier that a Griner-Bout swap was being worked out.

As EBONY previously reported, a Russian court extended Brittney Griner’s pre-trial detention by one month in May.

Alexander Boykov, Griner’s attorney, said that the short extension is an indication that her case would head to trial soon.

Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star who won the 2014 WNBA championship with the Phoenix Mercury, plays off-season basketball in Russia with UMMC Ekaterinburg.

She’s been in custody for three months.