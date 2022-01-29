|Mayor Kevin Ward, of Hyattsville, MD, Passes Away at 44|3 Financial Wellness Tips From EBONY’s ‘Morning Mindset With Tai’ and Special Guest Hill Harper|EBONY Rundown: Ciara Amplifies Black Entrepreneurs, Bridge Collapses Ahead of Biden’s Infrastructure Address, and More|Photo Essay: the Style Evolution of Janet Jackson|Emilie Kouatchou Becomes the First Black Woman to Play the Lead in ‘The Phantom of the Opera’|Chris Brown Sued for Allegedly Drugging and Raping a Woman in Miami|The Block Is Hot: 10 Men With a Top-Tier Sneaker Game|Janet Jackson Spills on Her Rumored Secret Baby, and Other Tea We Discovered From Her Documentary|Multitalented Actor Hill Harper Inspires Us to Grow Our Wealth|EBONY Rundown: ‘Abbot Elementary’ Breaks Ratings Record, VA Governor Announces Critical Race Theory Tip Line, and More

EBONY Rundown: Ciara Amplifies Black Entrepreneurs, Bridge Collapses Ahead of Biden’s Infrastructure Address, and More

Image: Steph Chambers/Getty Images.

Ciara and Meta Move Partnership Forward in Support of Black-Owned Businesses

Ciara has hand-selected 10 Black-owned businesses to participate in her partnership with Meta, Facebook’s parent company, to push small businesses forward. According to AfroTech, last fall, entrepreneurs were invited to apply to the program, which will provide guidance in the creation of marketing campaigns on Facebook and Instagram, six weeks of mentorship, $100,000 in ad credits, and a scholarship to attend Meta Blueprint’s digital marketing certification course.

“The ten businesses I’ve nominated are dear to me because they embody determination, community, empathy, and empowerment,” Ciara expressed in a statement. “The success of Black-owned small businesses is key to wealth building in our community, which is why connecting Black owners to these opportunities is so important to me.”

Bridge Collapses in Pittsburgh Ahead of Biden’s Visit to Discuss Infrastructure

Hours ahead of President Biden’s scheduled visit to Pittsburgh to discuss the city’s infrastructure, a bridge covered by snow collapsed, injuring 10 people, according to The Hill. The victims were taken to area hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. President Biden is aware of the collapse and will proceed with the scheduled event, according to White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki.

Kanye Announces ‘Donda 2’

This week, Kanye West announced a sequel to his 2020 album, Donda. According to an Instagram post shared by West on Thursday, the new project, titled Donda 2, will be released on February 22. Future has been confirmed as the producer.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.