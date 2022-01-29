EBONY Rundown: Ciara Amplifies Black Entrepreneurs, Bridge Collapses Ahead of Biden’s Infrastructure Address, and More

Ciara and Meta Move Partnership Forward in Support of Black-Owned Businesses

Ciara has hand-selected 10 Black-owned businesses to participate in her partnership with Meta, Facebook’s parent company, to push small businesses forward. According to AfroTech, last fall, entrepreneurs were invited to apply to the program, which will provide guidance in the creation of marketing campaigns on Facebook and Instagram, six weeks of mentorship, $100,000 in ad credits, and a scholarship to attend Meta Blueprint’s digital marketing certification course.

“The ten businesses I’ve nominated are dear to me because they embody determination, community, empathy, and empowerment,” Ciara expressed in a statement. “The success of Black-owned small businesses is key to wealth building in our community, which is why connecting Black owners to these opportunities is so important to me.”

Bridge Collapses in Pittsburgh Ahead of Biden’s Visit to Discuss Infrastructure

Hours ahead of President Biden’s scheduled visit to Pittsburgh to discuss the city’s infrastructure, a bridge covered by snow collapsed, injuring 10 people, according to The Hill. The victims were taken to area hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. President Biden is aware of the collapse and will proceed with the scheduled event, according to White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki.

Kanye Announces ‘Donda 2’

This week, Kanye West announced a sequel to his 2020 album, Donda. According to an Instagram post shared by West on Thursday, the new project, titled Donda 2, will be released on February 22. Future has been confirmed as the producer.