EBONY Rundown: Texas Reports First Known Omicron Death in U.S., Chloe Bailey Addresses Struggle with Body Image, and More

Omicron Claims First Life in United States

In other COVID news, a Houston man is the first known death associated with the Omicron variant to occur in the United States. According to a press release from Harris County Public Health, the victim was a male between 50 and 60 years old. He was unvaccinated and classified as high risk due to underlying health conditions.

Biden to Unveil Omicron Plan, Includes 500M Free At-Home Covid Tests

As COVID numbers soar across the nation and with the approaching Christmas holiday on the horizon, President Joe Biden unveiled his Omicron plan today. According to CBS News, the initiative is structured to offer additional support to hospitals and bolster access to COVID testing by distributing 500 million at-home rapid tests.

Sen. Joe Manchin Delivers Devastating Blow to Biden’s Build Back Better Act

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin tossed a boomerang into President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act when he revealed that he is firmly in opposition of the current version of the initiative, CNN reports. As it stands, the Build Back Better plan maps out efforts to provide universal pre-k, lower childcare costs, expand health care, and combat climate change. According to PBS NewsHour, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced plans to submit a revised version of the bill to the Senate, which will vote on it in early January.

Chloe Bailey Reveals Struggle with Body Image

For the season finale of “Peace of Mind with Taraji,” Chloe Bailey revealed her struggle with body image, which dates back to the singer’s childhood. “I’ve always kind of been curvy to the point where sometimes it was like my biggest insecurity,” she said. “I remember the first time I got stretch marks, I was 12 at this field trip and we were hiking. I’m like, ‘what is this? I still have them all on my thighs.'” Though she has since developed appreciation for her body, Bailey addressed how her sexy persona has garnered its share of negative attention from social media users, which she admits “hurts” her feelings.