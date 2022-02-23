Biden Interviews Three Black Women for Supreme Court

President Joe Biden has met with three potential Supreme Court nominees including Ketanji Brown Jackson, Leondra Kruger, and J. Michelle Childs, CNN reports.

A source close to the situation says that the President has yet to make up his mind but is expected to make his final decision by the end of this month.

Jackson, who most consider is the frontrunner, sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, Kruger, who sits on the California Supreme Court, and Childs, who sits on the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina.

Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson, said the President continues to consider qualified nominees to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

“The President has not yet chosen a nominee,” Bates said. “He continues to evaluate eminently qualified individuals in the mold of Justice Breyer who have the strongest records, intellect, character, and dedication to the rule of law that anyone could ask for—and all of whom would be deserving of bipartisan support. He looks forward to announcing a nominee this month.”

According to the reports, Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to the President, told members of the organization Win With Black Woman on a Sunday night video conference call that the White House was close to making a final selection. Because of Biden’s track record of appointing Black women—such as Vice President Kamala Harris and Kristen Clarke, the assistant attorney general for civil rights—the group has been supportive of the administration.

Despite a potential foreign policy crisis with Russia and Ukraine, Biden is still slated to make his final decision ahead of his March 1 State of the Union address.

Since earlier this month, White House officials have been gathering pertinent information about the Supreme Court candidates.

Also, the FBI has contacted friends and former colleagues of potential nominees, which is the normal protocol in the vetting process.