President Biden to Visit New Orleans to Assess Damage of Hurricane Ida

President Joe Biden is planning to visit New Orleans to assess the damage of Hurricane Ida and to learn about local recovery efforts, according to USA Today. The tropical storm, which had winds that blew at 150 mph and caused flooding across the region, is said to be the fifth-largest one ever recorded.

Friday, Biden will survey storm damage and meet with state and local leaders from the communities that were hit the hardest. ”The continuing focus on the ground is on power restoration as nearly a million customers in Louisiana, more than 40% of the state remain without power in the middle of a heat advisory,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during Wednesday’s briefing.

U.S. Senator for Louisiana, Bill Cassidy, released a statement ahead of Biden’s visit, writing:

“We thank President Biden for coming down to help him understand the magnitude of the situation here in southeast Louisiana. We know from bitter experience with Hurricane Laura that aid can be delayed too long,” Cassidy said. “We thank the federal partners who are already here helping with the recovery, and we will ask the President once again that supplemental aid be delivered to southwest Louisiana and expedited for southeast Louisiana.”

Democratic Rep. Troy Carter is among those expected to meet the President when arrives in the city. “We are pleased that the President recognizes the importance of seeing firsthand the damages throughout the state of Louisiana,” Carter said. “This rapid response from (the President) further demonstrates his commitment to Build Back Better.”

Tuesday, Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Louisiana. Throughout the storm and rescue efforts, he has been in contact with area officials and has promised that all necessary resources will be made available to the Gulf Coast region.