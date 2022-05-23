Bill Cosby to Stand Trial for Allegedly Groping a Woman When She Was a Teenager

A judge ruled that Bill Cosby will stand trial next week for alleged groping a woman when she was a teen at the Playboy Mansion almost 50 years later, USA Today reports. Jury selection will begin Monday at the Santa Monica courthouse.

Judy Huth is suing the disgraced comedian for sexual battery, alleging that the incident took place in 1974 when she was 15; she had been visiting the Playboy Mansion where Cosby was a performer and frequent visitor.

Huth filed the lawsuit when Cosby had five dozen allegations from women who accused him of drugging and raping them in episodes dating back to the mid-1960s.

This lawsuit as well as other similar civil suits against Cosby was put on hold after he was arrested in Pennsylvania on sex-crime charges in 2015. Following two criminal trials, he was convicted in 2018 on charges involving Andrea Constand in 2004. Constand had been working for the women’s basketball team at Temple University in Philadelphia and accused Cosby of drugging and then sexually assaulting her at his home.

As EBONY previously reported, Cosby’s assault conviction in April 2018 was overturned after serving almost three years of a possible 10-year sentence. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the actor’s due process rights had been violated

Pennsylvania’s former district attorney Bruce L. Castor Jr. promised Cosby that he would not face criminal charges stemming from Constand’s allegations in 2005. According to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, this agreement was binding.

Cosby and his attorneys sought to have Huth’s lawsuit dismissed or delayed on grounds ”that she had recently switched her story” and now according to documents filed by Cosby’s legal team, “she says she was not 15 and the alleged encounter didn’t happen in 1974.”

“Plaintiff has a whole new story now: she claims that the incident happened in February and/or March 1975 – shortly before her 17th birthday,” according to a motion filed last week by Cosby’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean.

Gloria Allred, who represents Huth and dozens of Cosby accusers, confirmed that the trial will go forward starting Monday, but had no other comment other than, “We are looking forward to the trial.”

Cosby has denied all charges levied against him.