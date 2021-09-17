|Black Iowa Police Chief Facing Hostility After Making Changes in the Department|Logan Browning on How Playing Samantha White on ‘Dear White People’ Has Opened Her Eyes to the World At Large|Simone Biles Gives Emotional Testimony About the FBI Enabling Sexual Abuse|Harlem Hellfighters Receive a Congressional Gold Medal|EBONY Rundown: Gabrielle Union Recalls Feeling “Broken” After D. Wade Conceived a Baby With Another Woman, Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Rebukes Nicki Minaj, and More|Oldest World War II Veteran Celebrates 112th Birthday|Philadelphia Woman Awarded $2 Million Settlement for Being Beaten by Police|Visions From God: How The Shade Room Founder Angelica Nwandu Went From Unemployed to Media Trailblazer|Most Matic: Meet Beauty Boss Destiny Jones|Kevan Hall Returns to NYFW with Brushstrokes Collection

Black Iowa Police Chief Facing Hostility After Making Changes in the Department

Image: Youtube/Waterloo CommunityTV

Joel Fitzgerald, the first Black police chief in Waterloo, Iowa, is facing scrutiny from some current and former officers for leading reform efforts throughout the department, the Associated Press reports.

During his 16-month tenure, Fitzgerald, who previously served as the chief of larger departments in Fort Worth, Texas and Allentown, Pennsylvania, said his time has been a “case study” for what Black police chiefs are subject to as they seek to build trust within the community and raise the standards for the entire department. Also, he said that he and Waterloo’s first Black Mayor, Quentin Hart, have been regular targets of racial hostility.

“I don’t think there’s been any police chief in America in a small- or medium-sized department that have endured this for the reasons I have endured it and I think the reasons have to do with race,” Fitzgerald said. “This is my fourth job being the first Black police chief. I’ve dealt with pushback in other places but never so overt. Never so nonfactual.”

One of the major points of contention is the removal of the insignia from police uniforms which has a striking resemblance to a Ku Klux Klan dragon.

Last fall, when the City Council began to press for the removal of the department’s emblem, a green-eyed, red-bodied, winged creature known as a griffin that has been a part of the police uniforms since the 1960s, the backlash against Fitzgerald was swift.

After a tumultuous process, the council voted 5-2 last week to allow the department to remove the symbol from its uniforms by the end of September. 

The Waterloo Commission on Human Rights called for the removal of the griffin emblem, saying it evoked fear and distrust among Black residents of the city. The changes implemented by Fitzgerald have drawn praise from Mayor Hart and certain members of the City Council while angering conservatives, retired officers, and the police union.

A white City Council member who’s challenging Hart’s seat in November has described herself as a “champion of police,” and has promised to fire Fitzgerald if elected. Additionally, a political action committee supporting her and other “pro-law enforcement candidates” called Cedar Valley Backs the Blue, has attacked Fitzgerald and Hart on social media, claiming they are not leading the department or the city in the right direction.

See Also
land for sale
Fear of a Black Landowner

Fitzgerald said he was criticized for his academic degrees and admitted that “it didn’t look good” when news broke that he was a finalist in other cities for police chief positions during his first year.

Jonathan Grieder, a City Council member, said that Fitzgerald has been defamed by the same people who claim to support the police.

“We are grappling with the very real issues that have long been embedded of race and force and policing,” he said. “I get that some people have never had to reckon with that until now. I get that it’s uncomfortable.”

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.