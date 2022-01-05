|Black Lawmakers Aim to Block Michigan’s Redistricting Efforts|7 Cool Mini Bags to Chic Up Your Outfit|Louisiana Governor Posthumously Pardons Homer Plessy|North Carolina Central University and Other HBCUs Receive Bomb Threats|Janet Jackson Opens Up About Her Professional and Personal Life in New Documentary, ‘Janet’|Ingrid Best Launches iBest Wines Amplifying South African Vintages|ColorComm Continues Efforts to Diversify Media and Communications Industry Through HBCU Fellows Program|Pizza Hut New Menu Offering Benefits Reading Literacy|Buy This: Tropic Isle Living’s New Gel Will Hold You Down and Revive Your Snatched Edges|Antonio Brown’s Immense Talent Is No Longer Worth the Immense Headache

Black Lawmakers Aim to Block Michigan’s Redistricting Efforts

Image: Yegor Aleyev/ Getty Images

Equal voting rights are in jeopardy once again in the United States. This past December, EBONY reported that Black voting rights activist and community leaders were pushing back against President Joe Biden to proactively address the stalling of voting rights protections by Congress. Now, in an effort to prevent redistricting in the state of Michigan, Black lawmakers from across the state are joining forces to block newly drawn congressional and legislative districts. The redrawing of these districts are not only unnecessary but specifically minimize the voting power of Black Americans.

This past Monday, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission created finalized House and legislative maps that would go into effect this year and last a duration of ten years. After this decision was announced, multiple lawmakers in Detroit organized a plan to sue as this change would violate the 1965 Voting Rights Act. This act allows minority citizens to vote on the candidate of their choosing on their own.

​​​​This is not the first time that Michigan lawmakers have played with the redistricting of maps in the state. With this recent case, the commission drew districts that stretched from Detroit to white suburbs in Michigan.  About 1 million African-Americans live in the city of Detroit and in its surrounding three counties, making it one of the most densely populated by Blacks cities in the state. Altering the legislative and House maps would disproportionately impact the voting power of minorities as it splits up communities of color intentionally so that the districts cannot properly represent the interests of minority voters.

Plaintiffs filing the lawsuit in Michigan’s Supreme Court also include members of the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus. Should the lawmakers successfully sue, the Michigan Supreme Court would deem the maps unconstitutional and unethical.

See Also
Biden Administration Seeks to Create Strong ‘Cycle of Wealth’ for Black Americans With Build Back Better Plan

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!