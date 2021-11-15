|Fear of God’s New Collection Ups the Comfortably Chic Ante This Season|Kerry Washington Shares Her Moisture-Boosting Skincare Routine|Mercedes-AMG Team Angered by “Biased” Decision in Lewis Hamilton’s Victory in Brazilian Grand Prix|New Orleans Honors Four Trailblazers on the 61st Anniversary of the Desegregation of Its Public Schools|Cop His Look: the 6 Grooming Products Influencer Randy Bowden Jr. Uses Daily|Black Mississippi Farm Workers File Lawsuit Claiming They Are Paid Less Than White South African Workers|D-Nice Talks the Healing Power of Music and His Latest Wine Venture|Meet Mimi Quiquine, the Mastermind Behind the Latest Innovative Beauty Brand|‘Queens’ Producer Zahir McGhee on How His Series Explores Misogynoir in the Hip Hop Community|Louisiana Votes to Pardon Homer Plessy 125 Years Later

Image: Ariel Skelley/Getty Images

Black farmers in Mississippi have filed a lawsuit against Pitts Farms Partnership claiming the company passed them over for white South Africans and paid those workers more, Insider reports.

Filed back in September, the suit states that plaintiffs are seeking “lost wages, punitive damages, and injunctive relief to ensure that Pitts Farms Partnership complies in the future with federal law that protects US workers as a hiring priority for jobs and their wages.” Additionally, the suit alleges that Pitt Farms doesn’t contract with any Black South Africans although the population of the country is only 8% white. The farming company hires white South African workers under the H-2A visa.

Richard Strong, one of the six men named as plaintiffs in the suit, believes they weren’t compensated properly because of racial discrimination. “I never did imagine that it would come to the point where they would be hiring foreigners, instead of people like me,” he said in an interview with The New York Times.

In 2020, the foreign workers were paid $11.83 per hour while the seasonal Black workers in Mississippi, with over two decades of experience, were being paid between $7.25-$9 per hour, according to the suit.

Ty Pinkins, an attorney from the Mississippi Center for Justice and Southern Migrant Legal Services representing the US farmers, said the workers informed the company about the pay disparities over the last several years but their grievances were not heard.

“We want to shine a light on some of the disparities that’s taking place, not only in the agricultural industry with regard to the farm workers, but in other industries, as well,” Pickens said.

“We want people to understand that sometimes they’re not implemented fairly, and sometimes business owners find loopholes and take advantage of some of these policies,” he added.

According to the latest data, Black farmers only make up 1.3% of all farmers in the US.

