|Black TikTokers Critical of the Lack of Media Attention On Lauren Smith-Fields Who Was Found Dead After a Bumble Date|NHL’s First Black Player Willie O’Ree to Receive Congressional Gold Medal|Jay-Z and Meek Mill Support Bill to End Rap Lyrics From Being Used as Criminal Evidence|Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s National President Cheryl A. Hickmon Passes Away|Afrofuturism Comes to Carnegie Hall with New Citywide Festival|Sha’Carri Richardson’s Doc ‘Sub Eleven Seconds,’ Executive Produced by the Late Virgil Abloh, to Premiere at Sundance|Basketball Player Lusia Harris’ Legacy Redefined the Limitations So Many Had Placed on Female Athletes|This Black-Owned Market Is Bringing Healthy Food Directly to Your Door|Executive Producer and Philanthropist Cheryl Polote Williamson on Her Call to Action|Rihanna Has Dropped a Valentine’s Day Collection Just in Time for You to Cop for Bae

Black TikTokers Critical of the Lack of Media Attention On Lauren Smith-Fields Who Was Found Dead After a Bumble Date

Image: Howard K. Hill Funeral Services

Black TikTok creators are widely criticizing the lack of media coverage given to fellow TikTok star Lauren Smith-Fields, who was found unresponsive in her apartment after a date procured through the app Bumble, Insider reports.

Smith-Fields was found dead in her apartment in Bridgeport, Connecticut by an unfamiliar man, her family told Winchester News 12. Her relatives described the man as an “older white man” whom she met on the dating app. It has since been reported that the man who was last with Lauren has been identified as 37 year old Matthew LaFountain.

According to the report, Smith-Fields’ family claims that they have not received adequate information from the authorities and that they are mishandling the investigation. Now, a month later, Shantell Fields, Smith-Fields’ mother, said that the police asked her not to call anymore. “We haven’t had any answers since the day that we found out that she passed away,” she said.

In a statement given last month, the Bridgeport Police Department said they “take these concerns very seriously,” according to Winchester News 12.

Many prominent TikTokers have derided the lack of public attention on the Smith-Fields case, in comparison to Gabby Petito, a white woman, who went missing in September. The creators have characterized the differentiation as “missing white woman syndrome,”  a term phenomenon sociologists deploy to assert that missing white women and girls are far more likely to garner media attention and public outcry than women of color.

Kate Dawson Winkler, the host of the podcast “Tenfold More Wicked” and a senior lecturer in broadcast journalism at UT-Austin specializing in true crime, explained that there is just “not that same kind of attention” for people of color, indigenous people, and transgender people whenever they are reported missing.

“Where is the social media outcry and the overwhelming amount of information when it is somebody that falls into that category?” Winkler said. “You just don’t see it.”

TikToker Fiona Meehan said in a video at the end of December, that the lack of coverage of Smith-Fields’ case is “enraging” and the post has been viewed 12 million times.

See Also
Montgomery Closes Out 65th Anniversary Commemoration of Bus Boycott With Week of Celebrations

“I feel like if people are loud about it, maybe something will happen,” Meehan said. “Especially right now, while it’s fresh — put pressure on the police, because they aren’t saying anything about it and it’s very upsetting.”

The deafening silence surrounding Smith-Fields as opposed to the Petito case is just another example of how society renders Black women and other women of color invisible.

“We aren’t seen as fragile or as precious,” Meehan said. “This just is another example of how Black people are treated differently in this country than white people.”

A GoFundMe has been established by Smith-Fields’ family to help “bring the answers we are looking for to light.”  So far, $25,000 has been raised.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!