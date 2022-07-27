Bo Jackson Covers Uvalde Shooting Victims Funeral Expenses, Barack Obama Releases Summer Playlist, and More

Bo Jackson Covers Funeral Expenses for Uvalde Shooting Victims

Football and Baseball legend Bo Jackson has helped to pay for the funeral costs for the 19 children and 2 teachers who were killed in the Uvalde school massacre back in May. In a statement, he stated that he felt compelled to contribute to the families of this tragedy and felt familiarity with the community after driving through the town numerous times.

“It’s just not right for parents to bury their kids. It’s just not right. I know every family there probably works their butts off just to do what they do. … The last thing they needed was to shell out thousands of dollars for something that never should have happened.”

Barack Obama Releases 2022 Summer Playlist

Former President Barack Obama released his popular Summer Playlist for 2022. In a caption on social media, he spoke to the excitement he gets from dropping this playlist each year as it is a way to bring people together. The diverse musical selection included songs from Prince, Al Green, Doechii and Beyoncé.

Burna Boy’s Latest Album Becomes the Highest Charting Nigerian Album in History

Nigerian artist Burna Boy is changing the international music game bit by bit. His latest album Love, Damini became the highest charting Nigerian album in history and has surpassed Wizkid‘s acclaimed 2020 album Made In Lagos.

Nick Cannon Welcomes 8th Child

Bre Tiesi, the mother of Nick Cannon’s newest child, shared on social media that the two welcomed the baby via an at home birth. His newborn’s name is Legendary. This is the 8th baby for Cannon.

Lori Harvey Signs With modeling agency IMG Models and WME

Lori Harvey announced that she has signed with IMG Models and WME. Through the modeling and entertainment agencies, she hopes to build her editorial portfolio and increase her visibility across film and entertainment outlets.