Brittney Griner Pens Handwritten Letter to President Joe Biden Asking for Help

After being detained in a Russian prison since February, WNBA star Brittney Griner penned a handwritten letter to President Joe Biden pleading for her release, reports CBS News.

“I’m terrified I might be here forever,” Griner wrote. “On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

Not only writing about her own release but she also urged Biden to free all U.S. captives.

“I realize you are dealing with so much,” she wrote, “But please don’t forget about me and the other American detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home.”

In the letter, Griner noted that she voted for Biden in 2020, which was the first time she ever voted.

“I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore,”

Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council, released a statement on Monday addressing the current status of Griner.

“We believe the Russian Federation is wrongfully detaining Brittney Griner. President Biden has been clear about the need to see all U.S. nationals who are held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad released, including Brittney Griner,” Watson’s statement read. “The U.S. government continues to work aggressively—using every available means—to bring her home. The President’s team is in regular contact with Brittney’s family and we will continue to work to support her family.”

In an interview on CBS Mornings, Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s wife, said she will “not be quiet anymore” and that Brittney, “is struggling” as a prisoner in Russia.

Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle says it is “very disheartening” that she still has not heard back from the White House — after Brittney penned a handwritten letter to Pres. Biden from a Russian prison pleading for help. pic.twitter.com/MTyQqCJIBj — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 5, 2022

“Initially, you know, I was told … we’re going to try and handle this behind [the] scenes and, you know, let’s not raise her value and you know, stay quiet and, you know, I did that,” she said. “And respectfully, we’re over 140 days at this point, that does not work, and so I will not be quiet anymore.”

Cherelle Griner also said that she believes that Brittney reached out to Biden directly “because of the failed attempts that we have had as a family.”

“And it kills me every time that, you know, when I have to write her and she’s asking, ‘You know, have you met with him yet?’ And you know, I have to say ‘no’, and she’s like, ‘You know what’—I’m sure she was like, ‘I’m gonna write him and ask now because, you know, my family has tried and to no avail, so I’m going to do it myself,’” said Cherelle Griner.

Brittney Griner’s trial for allegedly bringing hashish oil into Russia started last week. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.