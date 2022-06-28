|Sam Gilliam, an Acclaimed Visual Artist, Passes Away at 88|Kristel Bell Created a Line of STEM-Focused Dolls to Educate and Encourage Young Girls|Cop His Look: Rapper Vic Mensa Shares His 5 Grooming Must-Haves|Chaka Zulu, Ludacris’ Longtime Manager, Shot in Atlanta Shopping Center|Black Travelers Reflect on Visiting the World’s Iciest Continent, Antarctica|Snapchat to Pay 25 Black Creators $120,000 in a New Accelerator Program|The Block Is Hot: NYC Pride 2022 Edition|Non-Profit Generation Hope Speaks Out Against the Overturning of Roe v. Wade|Brittney Griner’s Trial in Russia Will Begin This Friday|How to Avoid ‘Travel Gut’ While Vacationing Abroad

Brittney Griner’s Trial in Russia Will Begin This Friday

Brittney-griner-52722
Image: Mike Mattina/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been in Russian custody for over four months after being arrested for cannabis possession, is due in court on July 1 for her trial, reports CBS News.  She was also ordered to remain in custody for the duration of her criminal trial.

After she appeared for a preliminary hearing that was held behind closed doors, the court in the Moscow suburb of Khimki extended Griner’s detention for another six months. Previously, she was ordered to remain in custody until July 2.

Russian news outlets have speculated that Griner could be swapped for Russian arms trader Viktor Bout, nicknamed “The Merchant of Death,” who is currently serving a 25-year sentence on conviction of conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens and providing aid to a terrorist organization

When asked if a swap was being considered, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said, “As a general proposition … I have got no higher priority than making sure that Americans who are being illegally detained in one way or another around the world come home. But I can’t comment in any detail on what we’re doing, except to say this is an absolute priority.”

“That includes Paul Whelan, that includes Brittney Griner, that includes people in a number of other countries,” he added. Whelan is a U.S .citizen who was detained in Moscow in 2018 and arrested on espionage charges. He has denied the charges.

According to Russian law, Griner must first be convicted and sentenced, then apply for a presidential pardon, before a swap can take place, Maria Yarmush told the Kremlin-backed TV channel RT.

On Friday, the U.S. House approved a bipartisan resolution calling for Griner’s release.

The resolution, introduced by Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton, calls on Russia to immediately release Griner and asks U.S. officials to “raise the case” of her release when communicating with Russia.

Over 40 organizations, which include the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Human Rights Campaign, GLAAD, the National Urban League and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association have signed a letter addressed to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris addressing the Phoenix Mercury star’s ongoing detainment.

In May, the U.S. State Department classified Griner as “wrongfully detained,

If convicted, Griner faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.