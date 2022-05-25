Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Speaks Out for the First Time

In the latest news of WNBA player Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia, her spouse Cherelle Griner spoke recently with Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts about her wife’s detention. In the interview, Cherelle Griner showed Roberts around the couple’s home as she spoke about her best memories with Brittney and how she’s concerned for her safety.

Griner was arrested in Russia after customs officials discovered cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. Heightened concerns about her detainment come into play as the U.S. has backed the Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. This week, it was reported that President Biden, in an effort to bring Griner back to the U.S., has offered Russian convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout to Russia in a prisoner exchange.

President Biden has also spoken out about making sure that Griner’s return is top priority.

“I was grateful for the call, he says she’s top priority but I want to see it. At this point I don’t even know who I’d be getting back,” said Cherelle Griner.

