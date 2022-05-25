|Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Speaks Out for the First Time|Former NFL Pro Herschel Walker Wins Georgia’s Republican Senate Primary|Stacey Abrams Wins Georgia’s Democratic Gubernatorial Primary|Coping Tools From a Psychiatrist: How to Talk to Children About Mass Shootings|‘This Is Us’ Made Black Folks Feel Seen in Ways That They’ve Never Seen Portrayed Before on TV|Loews Hotels Launches ‘Summerfest’ Program With Curated Itineraries for A Stress-Free Trip|This Initiative’s Roundtable Renews Need for Support of Minority-Owned Small Businesses|D.C.’s Generation Hope Is Putting Teen Mothers on the Pathway to Brighter Futures|White House Addresses Decline in Mental Well-Being for Healthcare Workers|Through the Eyes of Black Fathers—Remembering George Floyd

Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Speaks Out for the First Time

cheryl-griner-robin-roberts-interview
Cherelle Griner speaking with Robin Roberts in an interview about Brittney Griner's detention in Russia. Image: courtesy of ABC.
In the latest news of WNBA player Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia, her spouse Cherelle Griner spoke recently with Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts about her wife’s detention.  In the interview, Cherelle Griner showed Roberts around the couple’s home as she spoke about her best memories with Brittney and how she’s concerned for her safety.

Griner was arrested in Russia after customs officials discovered cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. Heightened concerns about her detainment come into play as the U.S. has backed the Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. This week, it was reported that President Biden, in an effort to bring Griner back to the U.S., has offered Russian convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout to Russia in a prisoner exchange.

President Biden has also spoken out about making sure that Griner’s return is top priority.

“I was grateful for the call, he says she’s top priority but I want to see it. At this point I don’t even know who I’d be getting back,” said Cherelle Griner.

More from the conversation will air tonight on Nightline. To watch the clip, take a look below:

