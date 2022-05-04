|14 Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Kind of Mom|Young NBA Stars Shine Bright as the Torch of Greatness Passes|Questlove Launches Fully Funded PhD Scholarship Program for Philly Creatives|Burden of Black and Brown Women Amplified After Leaked Roe Decision|Viola Davis’ New Memoir ‘Finding Me’ Is a Candid Tale of Resilience|Vanderbilt Professor Takes on Marginalization of Black Professionals in STEM in New Book|Watch: Inside the Issue with Editor-in-Chief Marielle Bobo|PepsiCo, Urban League Celebrates Wins with Black Restaurant Accelerator Program|Dave Chappelle Attacked by Armed Man During Performance at Hollywood Bowl|Sweat It Out in the Sunshine With This Seven-Move Outdoor Workout

Burden of Black and Brown Women Amplified After Leaked Roe Decision

Image: Delmaine Donson/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday’s leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is likely to become a defining moment in the fight for equality. Despite the years-long efforts by states to strip child-bearing people of their right to choose, a decision from the highest court in the nation sets a stark tone, unable to be ignored. And though the decision has the propensity to affect the masses, equal rights advocates are dutifully pointing out the devastating impact it will have on women of color and those living in poverty.

Noreen Farrell, the Executive Director of Equal Rights Advocates, which fights for gender justice in workplaces and schools across the country, calls the draft decision in its current form a “level of smug sexism and legal violence against women.”   

“Roe was not the start of people having abortions; it was the start of having them safely,” Farrell says in a statement shared with EBONY. “Without Roe providing the bare minimum access to a fundamental piece of reproductive healthcare, women experiencing unintended or unwanted pregnancies will be forced to carry to term and give birth against their will. They will be forced to endure that outrageous loss of personal liberty in a country with the highest maternal mortality rate among developed nations, no paid maternity or family leave, no universal, subsidized childcare, no birth parent care, no wage fairness or equity, and frequently inaccessible mental health care.”

In the United States, the maternal mortality rates for Black women have long been a concern. Due to implicit biases and structural racism, among other factors, Black childbearing people, according to the CDC, are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than White women. Black Americans are also more likely than their white peers to be without health insurance. And in 2018, African Americans accounted for 34 percent of Medicaid enrollees.

“Let’s be clear: Roe v. Wade was never guaranteed abortion access if you were a woman living in poverty, despite the fact it affirmed a woman’s constitutional right to one. Soon after the Court’s ruling, Congress enacted the Hyde Amendment, which blocks federal funds from being used to pay for abortion outside of the exceptions for rape, incest, or if the pregnancy is determined to endanger the woman’s life, resulting in dramatically limited coverage of abortion under Medicaid and other federal programs. The overturning of Roe v. Wade will make this lack of access worse,” says Farrell. “Women living at the edge of economic viability will not be able to afford to cross states to obtain an abortion if pregnant. Abortion bans will disproportionately harm poor women, sexually abused children, and others who lacked access to preventative reproductive health care to begin with.”

Equal Rights Advocates is demanding that elected leaders renew their commitment to rebuilding the economic power of Black and Brown women and women living in poverty, and in doing so take immediate Congressional and state action in protecting abortion.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.